Nuyens to ride Vuelta in build-up to spring 2014

Belgian's long ride back from hip fracture continues

Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nick Nuyens is a new signee for Garmin-Sharp this season and adds considerable depth to their Classics roster.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) previews the Molenberg climb, one of 12 hellingen on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tour of Flanders: Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was on cue at the Ronde.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Flanders: Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was the toast of Flanders after his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Racing just his second stage race since his return from a prolonged recovery from a hip fracture, Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp) may next ride the Vuelta a España.

This week, the former Tour of Flanders winner is in action at the Eneco Tour, having only ridden the Tour de Wallonie, Halle - Ingooigem and ProRace Berlin since March. Nuyens had attempted the Ster ZLM Toer in June but was forced to abandon the opening stage.

Nuyens' injury woe stems back to a crash at Paris-Nice in 2012, and he underwent surgery last September. The resulting muscle weakness forced the Belgian to abandon his spring campaign this season following the E3 Harelbeke.

"I am very grateful for the patience the team have had with me," Nuyens told nieuwsblad.be. "They're not expecting any more results from me this year, but I'm looking to spring 2014."

For now, Nuyens is taking a wait and see approach to the Eneco Tour, where he finished safely in the lead bunch on the opening stage won by Belkin's Mark Renshaw.

"Providing this stage race isn't too bad, I'll ride the Vuelta."
 