Hip injury continues to plague Nuyens
Surgery for Belgian ends season and time with Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) underwent surgery in Herentals last Friday in response to a troublesome hip injury following a crash in the opening stage of Paris-Nice in March.
Nuyens later discovered he had a fracture in his right hip, despite having attempted to continue in the race. He spent two months off the bike recovering, missing the chance to defend his Tour of Flanders title. Nuyens eventually returned at the Four Days of Dunkirk.
After the Belgian complained of severe pain last Wednesday, the injury was investigated. This time around, recovery will take longer - three months.
"A new scan and photographs showed that the diastasis (the bone is separated but not fractured) was progressive, so surgery was necessary to solve this. It's hoped the injury will not compromise his career any further," Nuyens' manager, Jef Van den Bosch told nieuwsblad.be.
The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal was therefore Nuyens' last race with the Danish team. He was most recently linked with a move to Garmin-Sharp for the 2013 season.
