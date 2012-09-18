Hip injury continues to plague Nuyens

Image 1 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nick Nuyens (Saxobank) later crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nick Nuyens rode an extremely quiet Ronde until the finale. They don't call him the Sniper for nothing. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 4 of 4 Tour of Flanders: Nick Nuyens outsprints Chavanel and Cancellara in Meerbeke, while Tom Boonen launches a desperate bid from the chase group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) underwent surgery in Herentals last Friday in response to a troublesome hip injury following a crash in the opening stage of Paris-Nice in March.

Nuyens later discovered he had a fracture in his right hip, despite having attempted to continue in the race. He spent two months off the bike recovering, missing the chance to defend his Tour of Flanders title. Nuyens eventually returned at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

After the Belgian complained of severe pain last Wednesday, the injury was investigated. This time around, recovery will take longer - three months.

"A new scan and photographs showed that the diastasis (the bone is separated but not fractured) was progressive, so surgery was necessary to solve this. It's hoped the injury will not compromise his career any further," Nuyens' manager, Jef Van den Bosch told nieuwsblad.be.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal was therefore Nuyens' last race with the Danish team. He was most recently linked with a move to Garmin-Sharp for the 2013 season.