Nuyens leaning towards QuickStep

Nick Nuyens hopes to announce on Friday for which team he will ride in 2011, and Quick Step is leading the list at the moment. Nuyens, now with Rabobank, is also considering offers from Cofidis and Saxo Bank. "My preference is for Quick Step, but I have not yet made the decision," he told Sporza.com.

The 30-year-old rode previously with QuickStep from 2002 to 2006 and Cofidis in 2007 and 2008.

"I left both teams with the best relationship. When I go to the team buses, I am greeted like a friend. And now (QuickStep team manger) Patrick Lefevere shows an interest again. I feel flattered."

Nuyens has only one victory in an otherwise forgettable year, winning a stage at the Tour of Austria. "That was a lot of fun," he said, and it made up for "the worst year" of his career. "I lost this spring. I was ready for a good spring, but it was a crap year, with bad luck, illnesses and crashes."

That is reflected in his contract negotiations, Nuyens noted. "I rode well, but with no results," he said. "My market value isn't what it used to be."