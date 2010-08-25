Transfer news: Nuyens nostalgic for Quick Step?

Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) (Image credit: Tom De Meyer)

After four seasons on foreign teams, will Nick Nuyens return to a Belgian squad? Het Nieuwsblad reports that the Quick Step team is interested in bringing him back into the fold.

Nuyens left the squad run by Patrick Lefevere for Cofidis in 2007 after three successful years with Quick Step. He then left the French team in 2009 for Rabobank, and is currently at the end of his contract.

Lefevere told the Belgian paper that he is in negotiations with Nuyens. "I still hope Nuyens comes, but you're only sure when the contract is signed," said Lefevere. "You never know with riders. I thought Maarten Wynants was close to signing but then two days later he revealed that he was going to Rabobank."

Nuyens is also reportedly talking to Bjarne Riis about Saxo Bank and with Cofidis for a possible return there. If he returns to the French squad, he would like to take Quick Step's Kevin Hulsmans along, his manager said.

A host of young riders have joined the Cofidis team. Nicolas Edet, Yoan Bagot, Adrian Petit and Florent Barle have been signed, and Belgian Nico Sijmens has been renewed, according to the French Cycling Federation. Christophe Kern and Tristan Valentin have not been retained.

Runner-up in Paris-Corrèze Gianni Meersman prolonged his contract with the FDJ team. He and second-year FDJ-er Pierre Cazaux both signed for one more year.

Giampaolo Chuela will likely stay with the Footon-Servetto team of Mauro Gianetti as it transitions into Team Geox for 2011. The Italian has not yet signed a contract, but according to Tuttobiciweb, Cheula has a verbal agreement and is expected to put pen to paper at the Vuelta a Espana.

ISD-Neri's Ruslan Pidgornyy could be joining the Vacansoleil team, Tuttobiciweb reports. The 33-year-old Ukranian has just one win to his name as part of ISD-Neri in the Brixia Tour team time trial.