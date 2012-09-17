NRC concludes at Thompson Bucks County Classic

Image 1 of 4 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 A nice day for the Competitive Cyclist teams ride around Tucson. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) takes the inaugural Thompson Bucks county Classic. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 4 of 4 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) takes the win. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

The USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) came to a conclusion this past weekend with the Pennsylvania's Thompson Bucks County Classic, comprised of Saturday's 165km road race and Sunday's 80km criterium. Patrick Bevin (Bissell) emerged from a late, five-man breakaway to win on Saturday while Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) sprinted to victory on Sunday.

The top five of the men's overall NRC standings remained unchanged as Spain's Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) topped the final standings with 918 points. Australia's Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) trimmed 36 points off his deficit, to finish the year in second place, 437 points behind Mancebo. The top American in the standings, Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), completed the year 39 points behind Sutherland in third place, 38 points ahead of Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), who finished in fourth. Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) rounded out the top five with 381 points.

The top five of the NRC men's team standings also remained unchanged after the Thompson Bucks County Classic. The Competitive Cyclist Racing Team completed the season in first place with 1,716 points. Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished in second place with 1,501 points, 77 points ahead of the third-placed Bissell Cycling. Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder finished the year in fourth place, 222 points out of third place and 264 points ahead of the fifth-placed Bontrager Livestrong Team.

The women's NRC concluded in early August at Illinois's Tour of Elk Grove with Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claiming the individual title. Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) finished in second place with 862 points, only 13 points ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished the year atop the NRC women's team standings with 2,751 points. Exergy TWENTY12 ended the year in second place with 1,539 points, 108 points ahead of third-placed Team TIBCO-To the Top.

Final NRC men's individual standings 1 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 918 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) 481 3 Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 442 4 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 404 5 Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 381 6 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 372 7 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 371 8 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling) 367 9 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling) 315 10 Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 295 11 Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 281 12 Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling) 249 13 Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 235 14 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 227 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home) 224 16 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling) 221 17 Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 221 18 Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike) 208 19 Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) 208 20 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 207 21 Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 165 22 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 165 23 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 159 24 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) 155 25 Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling) 155 26 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 154 27 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 153 28 John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 148 29 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 146 30 Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 145 31 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 144 32 Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 142 33 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 142 34 Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 135 35 Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 131 36 Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare) 129 37 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 125 38 Robert Britton 123 39 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 121 40 Logan Hutchings 114 41 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 108 42 Eric Young (Bissell Cycling) 108 43 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 104 44 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling) 104 45 Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 104 46 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 103 47 Cameron Wurf 99 48 Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 96 49 Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) 91 50 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) 91 51 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 84 52 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 75 53 Christopher Winn 72 54 Juan Esteban Arango 71 55 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 68 56 Chris Butler 67 57 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 66 58 Julian Kyer (Bissell Cycling) 65 59 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 63 60 Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 60 61 Luis Enrique Amaran 59 62 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 56 63 Joseph Schmalz (Bissell Cycling) 55 64 Ty Magner 55 65 Craig Lewis 53 66 Brunio Langlois 52 67 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) 50 68 Diego Milan 48 69 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 48 70 Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 48 71 Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 46 72 Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home) 46 73 Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 42 74 Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 41 75 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 41 76 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 39 77 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 39 78 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 39 79 Tyler Magner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 39 80 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 38 81 Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 35 82 Ignacio Sarabia 33 83 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 33 84 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 31 85 Connor McCutcheon 30 86 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 28 87 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 28 88 John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home) 27 89 Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 27 90 Austin Allison 25 91 Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 25 92 Tom Last 24 93 Hector Rangel 22 94 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 21 95 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle First Solar Development Team) 21 96 Michael Weicht 21 97 Carlos Lopez 20 98 Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 19 99 Michahel Woell 19 100 Ryan Knapp 18 101 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 17 102 Ian McKissick 16 103 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 104 Josh Yeaton 16 105 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 16 106 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 107 Chris Ubebrti 15 108 Marlon Perez 15 109 Evan Oliphant 12 110 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 12 111 Alder Phillip Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 11 112 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 11 113 Arles Castro 10 114 Gabe Verala (Hagens Berman Cycling) 10 115 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 10 116 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 10 117 Joe Lewis 10 118 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 10 119 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 10 120 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing) 10 121 Weimar Roldan 10 122 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 9 123 Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 9 124 Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 125 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 8 126 David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 8 127 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 8 128 Cameron Peterson 7 129 Scott Gray 7 130 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) 6 131 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 6 132 Ryan Willis 6 133 Aaron Fillion 5 134 Ben Hill 5 135 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team) 5 136 Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube) 5 137 Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 4 138 Edwin Avila 4 139 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b) 4 140 James Schuman 4 141 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 4 142 Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 4 143 Alexey Shmidt 3 144 Chris Winn 3 145 Matteo Dal-Cin 3 146 Pierrick Naud 3

Final NRC men's team standings 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1716 pts 2 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1501 3 Bissell Cycling 1424 4 Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder 1202 5 Bontrager Livestrong Team 938 6 UnitedHealthcare 796 7 Team Exergy 720 8 Jamis/Sutter Home 647 9 ELBOWZ Racing 547 10 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 434 11 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 311 12 Team Type 1 295 13 Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike 208 14 CashCall Mortgage 111 15 BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 110 16 Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team 70 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 56 18 Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop 42 19 Landis/Trek 39 20 XO Communications p/b Cisco 36 21 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA 5 22 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD 4

Final NRC women's individual standings 1 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1010 pts 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 862 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 849 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 602 5 Amber Neben 533 6 Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12) 407 7 Evelyn Stevens 385 8 Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12) 323 9 Clara Hughes 300 10 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 296 11 Ina Teutenberg 295 12 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12) 292 13 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 274 14 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12) 270 15 Andrea Dvorak 269 16 Emilia Fahlin 250 17 Shara Gillow 248 18 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 237 19 Claudia Hausler 225 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 222 21 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 221 22 Loren Rowney 218 23 Jasmin Glaesser 204 24 Julie Beveridge 195 25 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 193 26 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 187 27 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 154 28 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 151 29 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 148 30 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 145 31 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 142 32 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 140 33 Ally Stacher 139 34 Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 136 35 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 124 36 Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12) 121 37 Rochelle Gilmore 115 38 Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 109 39 Giorgia Bronzini 107 40 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 100 41 Flavia Oliveira 100 42 Rachel Neylan 99 43 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 92 44 Gillian Carleton 91 45 Karol-Ann Canuel 91 46 Trixi Worrack 88 47 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 87 48 Maria Calle Williams 86 49 Jessica Cutler 82 50 Fabianna Luperini 73 51 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 72 52 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 71 53 Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 71 54 Inga Cilvinaite 70 55 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 67 56 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 64 57 Lenore Pipes 62 58 Tiffany Cromwell 59 59 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 57 60 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12) 57 61 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 54 62 Brianna Walle 52 63 Lindsay Bayer 50 64 Ingrid Drexel 47 65 Maaike Polspoel 45 66 Laura Van Gilder 42 67 Jasmin Hurikino 41 68 Miranda Griffiths 40 69 Amy Dombroski 39 70 Joy McCulloch 38 71 Kristen Lasasso 38 72 Heather Logan-Sprenger 37 73 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 12) 37 74 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 36 75 Calle Williams 35 76 Heather Fischer 35 77 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 35 78 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 33 79 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 31 80 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 31 81 Alessandra D'Ettorre 30 82 Katherine Williams 30 83 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 84 Lea Davison 27 85 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 26 86 Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 26 87 Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 25 88 Erin Burton 25 89 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 25 90 Kathryn Hunter 25 91 Jenny Ives 24 92 Jessie MacLean 24 93 Amber Gaffney 23 94 Veronica Leal 23 95 Mary Zider (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 22 96 Lorena Vargas Villamill 21 97 Jenny Rios 20 98 Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 19 99 Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek) 19 100 Briana Clark 18 101 Debbie Milne 18 102 Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 18 103 Sarah Strum 17 104 Scotti Wilborne 17 105 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 16 106 Nicole Justice 15 107 Terra James 15 108 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12) 14 109 S Guluma Ortiz 14 110 Katie Colclough 13 111 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 11 112 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 11 113 Amy Thornquist 10 114 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 115 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 10 116 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 10 117 Veronique Labonte 10 118 Nicole Whitburn 9 119 Christina Birch 8 120 Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 8 121 Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 122 Erin Silliman 6 123 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 6 124 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 6 125 Pascale Schneider 6 126 Rikke Preisler 6 127 Ana Cristina Penuela Martin 5 128 Julie Emmerman 5 129 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 5 130 Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 5 131 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 132 Sarah Fader 5 133 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski 5 134 Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 4 135 Lisa Campbell 4 136 Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc) 4 137 Alexia Muffat 3 138 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team) 3 139 Kat Carr 3 140 Catherine Johnson 2 141 Rebecca Werner 1