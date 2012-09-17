Trending

NRC concludes at Thompson Bucks County Classic

Mancebo wins men's title, Competitive Cyclist top team

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A nice day for the Competitive Cyclist teams ride around Tucson.

A nice day for the Competitive Cyclist teams ride around Tucson.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) takes the inaugural Thompson Bucks county Classic.

Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) takes the inaugural Thompson Bucks county Classic.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) takes the win.

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) takes the win.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

The USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) came to a conclusion this past weekend with the Pennsylvania's Thompson Bucks County Classic, comprised of Saturday's 165km road race and Sunday's 80km criterium. Patrick Bevin (Bissell) emerged from a late, five-man breakaway to win on Saturday while Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) sprinted to victory on Sunday.

The top five of the men's overall NRC standings remained unchanged as Spain's Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) topped the final standings with 918 points. Australia's Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) trimmed 36 points off his deficit, to finish the year in second place, 437 points behind Mancebo. The top American in the standings, Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), completed the year 39 points behind Sutherland in third place, 38 points ahead of Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), who finished in fourth. Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) rounded out the top five with 381 points.

The top five of the NRC men's team standings also remained unchanged after the Thompson Bucks County Classic. The Competitive Cyclist Racing Team completed the season in first place with 1,716 points. Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished in second place with 1,501 points, 77 points ahead of the third-placed Bissell Cycling. Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder finished the year in fourth place, 222 points out of third place and 264 points ahead of the fifth-placed Bontrager Livestrong Team.

The women's NRC concluded in early August at Illinois's Tour of Elk Grove with Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claiming the individual title. Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) finished in second place with 862 points, only 13 points ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished the year atop the NRC women's team standings with 2,751 points. Exergy TWENTY12 ended the year in second place with 1,539 points, 108 points ahead of third-placed Team TIBCO-To the Top.

Final NRC men's individual standings
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)918pts
2Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)481
3Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)442
4Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)404
5Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)381
6Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team)372
7Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team)371
8Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)367
9Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling)315
10Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)295
11Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)281
12Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)249
13Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)235
14Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)227
15Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)224
16Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling)221
17Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)221
18Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike)208
19Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)208
20Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)207
21Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)165
22Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)165
23Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)159
24Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)155
25Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)155
26Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)154
27Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)153
28John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)148
29Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)146
30Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)145
31Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team)144
32Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)142
33Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)142
34Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)135
35Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)131
36Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare)129
37Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi)125
38Robert Britton123
39Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)121
40Logan Hutchings114
41Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)108
42Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)108
43Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)104
44K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)104
45Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)104
46Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)103
47Cameron Wurf99
48Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)96
49Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare)91
50Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)91
51Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)84
52Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)75
53Christopher Winn72
54Juan Esteban Arango71
55Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong Team)68
56Chris Butler67
57Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi)66
58Julian Kyer (Bissell Cycling)65
59Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)63
60Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)60
61Luis Enrique Amaran59
62Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)56
63Joseph Schmalz (Bissell Cycling)55
64Ty Magner55
65Craig Lewis53
66Brunio Langlois52
67Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)50
68Diego Milan48
69James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team)48
70Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team)48
71Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)46
72Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home)46
73Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)42
74Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi)41
75Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)41
76Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)39
77Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)39
78Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)39
79Tyler Magner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)39
80Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)38
81Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)35
82Ignacio Sarabia33
83Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)33
84Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)31
85Connor McCutcheon30
86David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)28
87Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)28
88John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)27
89Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)27
90Austin Allison25
91Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)25
92Tom Last24
93Hector Rangel22
94Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)21
95Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle First Solar Development Team)21
96Michael Weicht21
97Carlos Lopez20
98Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi)19
99Michahel Woell19
100Ryan Knapp18
101Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)17
102Ian McKissick16
103Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)16
104Josh Yeaton16
105Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)16
106Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)16
107Chris Ubebrti15
108Marlon Perez15
109Evan Oliphant12
110Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)12
111Alder Phillip Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)11
112Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)11
113Arles Castro10
114Gabe Verala (Hagens Berman Cycling)10
115Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong Team)10
116James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)10
117Joe Lewis10
118Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi)10
119Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)10
120Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)10
121Weimar Roldan10
122Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)9
123Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)9
124Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)9
125Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)8
126David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)8
127Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)8
128Cameron Peterson7
129Scott Gray7
130Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare)6
131Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)6
132Ryan Willis6
133Aaron Fillion5
134Ben Hill5
135Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)5
136Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube)5
137Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong Team)4
138Edwin Avila4
139Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b)4
140James Schuman4
141Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)4
142Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)4
143Alexey Shmidt3
144Chris Winn3
145Matteo Dal-Cin3
146Pierrick Naud3

Final NRC men's team standings
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1716pts
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1501
3Bissell Cycling1424
4Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder1202
5Bontrager Livestrong Team938
6UnitedHealthcare796
7Team Exergy720
8Jamis/Sutter Home647
9ELBOWZ Racing547
10California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized434
11Jelly Belly Cycling Team311
12Team Type 1295
13Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike208
14CashCall Mortgage111
15BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team110
16Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team70
17Hagens Berman Cycling56
18Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop42
19Landis/Trek39
20XO Communications p/b Cisco36
21Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA5
22Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD4

Final NRC women's individual standings
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1010pts
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)862
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)849
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)602
5Amber Neben533
6Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12)407
7Evelyn Stevens385
8Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12)323
9Clara Hughes300
10Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)296
11Ina Teutenberg295
12Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12)292
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)274
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12)270
15Andrea Dvorak269
16Emilia Fahlin250
17Shara Gillow248
18Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)237
19Claudia Hausler225
20Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)222
21Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)221
22Loren Rowney218
23Jasmin Glaesser204
24Julie Beveridge195
25Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top)193
26Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)187
27Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)154
28Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)151
29Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)148
30Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)145
31Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)142
32Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)140
33Ally Stacher139
34Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)136
35Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)124
36Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12)121
37Rochelle Gilmore115
38Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)109
39Giorgia Bronzini107
40Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)100
41Flavia Oliveira100
42Rachel Neylan99
43Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top)92
44Gillian Carleton91
45Karol-Ann Canuel91
46Trixi Worrack88
47Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)87
48Maria Calle Williams86
49Jessica Cutler82
50Fabianna Luperini73
51Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)72
52Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)71
53Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)71
54Inga Cilvinaite70
55Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)67
56Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)64
57Lenore Pipes62
58Tiffany Cromwell59
59Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top)57
60Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12)57
61Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)54
62Brianna Walle52
63Lindsay Bayer50
64Ingrid Drexel47
65Maaike Polspoel45
66Laura Van Gilder42
67Jasmin Hurikino41
68Miranda Griffiths40
69Amy Dombroski39
70Joy McCulloch38
71Kristen Lasasso38
72Heather Logan-Sprenger37
73Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 12)37
74Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)36
75Calle Williams35
76Heather Fischer35
77Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
78Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)33
79Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)31
80Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)31
81Alessandra D'Ettorre30
82Katherine Williams30
83Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)27
84Lea Davison27
85Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)26
86Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)26
87Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)25
88Erin Burton25
89Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)25
90Kathryn Hunter25
91Jenny Ives24
92Jessie MacLean24
93Amber Gaffney23
94Veronica Leal23
95Mary Zider (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)22
96Lorena Vargas Villamill21
97Jenny Rios20
98Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)19
99Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek)19
100Briana Clark18
101Debbie Milne18
102Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)18
103Sarah Strum17
104Scotti Wilborne17
105Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)16
106Nicole Justice15
107Terra James15
108Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12)14
109S Guluma Ortiz14
110Katie Colclough13
111Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)11
112Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)11
113Amy Thornquist10
114Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
115Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)10
116Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)10
117Veronique Labonte10
118Nicole Whitburn9
119Christina Birch8
120Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)8
121Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
122Erin Silliman6
123Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)6
124Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)6
125Pascale Schneider6
126Rikke Preisler6
127Ana Cristina Penuela Martin5
128Julie Emmerman5
129Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)5
130Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)5
131Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)5
132Sarah Fader5
133Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski5
134Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)4
135Lisa Campbell4
136Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc)4
137Alexia Muffat3
138Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)3
139Kat Carr3
140Catherine Johnson2
141Rebecca Werner1

Final NRC women's team standings
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2751pts
2Exergy Twenty 121539
3Team TIBCO/To the Top1431
4NOW and Novartis for MS1295
5FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore467
6Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing239
7Vanderkitten-Focus153
8Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team67
9Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder58
10Landis/Trek19
11ABD Cycling Team12
12Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC5
13ISCorp Cycling Team3