NRC concludes at Thompson Bucks County Classic
Mancebo wins men's title, Competitive Cyclist top team
The USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) came to a conclusion this past weekend with the Pennsylvania's Thompson Bucks County Classic, comprised of Saturday's 165km road race and Sunday's 80km criterium. Patrick Bevin (Bissell) emerged from a late, five-man breakaway to win on Saturday while Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) sprinted to victory on Sunday.
The top five of the men's overall NRC standings remained unchanged as Spain's Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) topped the final standings with 918 points. Australia's Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) trimmed 36 points off his deficit, to finish the year in second place, 437 points behind Mancebo. The top American in the standings, Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), completed the year 39 points behind Sutherland in third place, 38 points ahead of Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), who finished in fourth. Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) rounded out the top five with 381 points.
The top five of the NRC men's team standings also remained unchanged after the Thompson Bucks County Classic. The Competitive Cyclist Racing Team completed the season in first place with 1,716 points. Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished in second place with 1,501 points, 77 points ahead of the third-placed Bissell Cycling. Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder finished the year in fourth place, 222 points out of third place and 264 points ahead of the fifth-placed Bontrager Livestrong Team.
The women's NRC concluded in early August at Illinois's Tour of Elk Grove with Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claiming the individual title. Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) finished in second place with 862 points, only 13 points ahead of Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).
Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies finished the year atop the NRC women's team standings with 2,751 points. Exergy TWENTY12 ended the year in second place with 1,539 points, 108 points ahead of third-placed Team TIBCO-To the Top.
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|918
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)
|481
|3
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|442
|4
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|404
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|381
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|372
|7
|Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|371
|8
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|367
|9
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling)
|315
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|295
|11
|Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|281
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)
|249
|13
|Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|235
|14
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|227
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|224
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling)
|221
|17
|Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|221
|18
|Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike)
|208
|19
|Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|208
|20
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|207
|21
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|165
|22
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
|165
|23
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|159
|24
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|155
|25
|Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)
|155
|26
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|154
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|153
|28
|John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|148
|29
|Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|146
|30
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|145
|31
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|144
|32
|Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|142
|33
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|142
|34
|Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|135
|35
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|131
|36
|Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare)
|129
|37
|Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|125
|38
|Robert Britton
|123
|39
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
|121
|40
|Logan Hutchings
|114
|41
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
|108
|42
|Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)
|108
|43
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|104
|44
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|104
|45
|Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|104
|46
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|103
|47
|Cameron Wurf
|99
|48
|Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|96
|49
|Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|91
|50
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)
|91
|51
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|84
|52
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|75
|53
|Christopher Winn
|72
|54
|Juan Esteban Arango
|71
|55
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|68
|56
|Chris Butler
|67
|57
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|66
|58
|Julian Kyer (Bissell Cycling)
|65
|59
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|63
|60
|Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|60
|61
|Luis Enrique Amaran
|59
|62
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|56
|63
|Joseph Schmalz (Bissell Cycling)
|55
|64
|Ty Magner
|55
|65
|Craig Lewis
|53
|66
|Brunio Langlois
|52
|67
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|50
|68
|Diego Milan
|48
|69
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|48
|70
|Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|48
|71
|Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|46
|72
|Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|46
|73
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|42
|74
|Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|41
|75
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|41
|76
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|39
|77
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|39
|78
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|39
|79
|Tyler Magner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|39
|80
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|38
|81
|Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|82
|Ignacio Sarabia
|33
|83
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|33
|84
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|31
|85
|Connor McCutcheon
|30
|86
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|28
|87
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|28
|88
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|27
|89
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|27
|90
|Austin Allison
|25
|91
|Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|25
|92
|Tom Last
|24
|93
|Hector Rangel
|22
|94
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|21
|95
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle First Solar Development Team)
|21
|96
|Michael Weicht
|21
|97
|Carlos Lopez
|20
|98
|Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|19
|99
|Michahel Woell
|19
|100
|Ryan Knapp
|18
|101
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|17
|102
|Ian McKissick
|16
|103
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|104
|Josh Yeaton
|16
|105
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|16
|106
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|107
|Chris Ubebrti
|15
|108
|Marlon Perez
|15
|109
|Evan Oliphant
|12
|110
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|12
|111
|Alder Phillip Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|11
|112
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|11
|113
|Arles Castro
|10
|114
|Gabe Verala (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|10
|115
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|10
|116
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|10
|117
|Joe Lewis
|10
|118
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|10
|119
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|10
|120
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)
|10
|121
|Weimar Roldan
|10
|122
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|9
|123
|Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|9
|124
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|125
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|126
|David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|8
|127
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|8
|128
|Cameron Peterson
|7
|129
|Scott Gray
|7
|130
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|131
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|6
|132
|Ryan Willis
|6
|133
|Aaron Fillion
|5
|134
|Ben Hill
|5
|135
|Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)
|5
|136
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTube)
|5
|137
|Connor O'Leary (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|4
|138
|Edwin Avila
|4
|139
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b)
|4
|140
|James Schuman
|4
|141
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|142
|Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|4
|143
|Alexey Shmidt
|3
|144
|Chris Winn
|3
|145
|Matteo Dal-Cin
|3
|146
|Pierrick Naud
|3
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1716
|pts
|2
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1501
|3
|Bissell Cycling
|1424
|4
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|1202
|5
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|938
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|796
|7
|Team Exergy
|720
|8
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|647
|9
|ELBOWZ Racing
|547
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|434
|11
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|311
|12
|Team Type 1
|295
|13
|Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|208
|14
|CashCall Mortgage
|111
|15
|BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|110
|16
|Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team
|70
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|56
|18
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|42
|19
|Landis/Trek
|39
|20
|XO Communications p/b Cisco
|36
|21
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
|5
|22
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|4
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1010
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|862
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|849
|4
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|602
|5
|Amber Neben
|533
|6
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12)
|407
|7
|Evelyn Stevens
|385
|8
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12)
|323
|9
|Clara Hughes
|300
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|296
|11
|Ina Teutenberg
|295
|12
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12)
|292
|13
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|274
|14
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12)
|270
|15
|Andrea Dvorak
|269
|16
|Emilia Fahlin
|250
|17
|Shara Gillow
|248
|18
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|237
|19
|Claudia Hausler
|225
|20
|Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|222
|21
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|221
|22
|Loren Rowney
|218
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser
|204
|24
|Julie Beveridge
|195
|25
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|193
|26
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|187
|27
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|154
|28
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|151
|29
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|148
|30
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|145
|31
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|142
|32
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|140
|33
|Ally Stacher
|139
|34
|Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|136
|35
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|124
|36
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12)
|121
|37
|Rochelle Gilmore
|115
|38
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|109
|39
|Giorgia Bronzini
|107
|40
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|100
|41
|Flavia Oliveira
|100
|42
|Rachel Neylan
|99
|43
|Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|92
|44
|Gillian Carleton
|91
|45
|Karol-Ann Canuel
|91
|46
|Trixi Worrack
|88
|47
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|87
|48
|Maria Calle Williams
|86
|49
|Jessica Cutler
|82
|50
|Fabianna Luperini
|73
|51
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|72
|52
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|71
|53
|Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|71
|54
|Inga Cilvinaite
|70
|55
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|67
|56
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|64
|57
|Lenore Pipes
|62
|58
|Tiffany Cromwell
|59
|59
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|57
|60
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12)
|57
|61
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|54
|62
|Brianna Walle
|52
|63
|Lindsay Bayer
|50
|64
|Ingrid Drexel
|47
|65
|Maaike Polspoel
|45
|66
|Laura Van Gilder
|42
|67
|Jasmin Hurikino
|41
|68
|Miranda Griffiths
|40
|69
|Amy Dombroski
|39
|70
|Joy McCulloch
|38
|71
|Kristen Lasasso
|38
|72
|Heather Logan-Sprenger
|37
|73
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 12)
|37
|74
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|36
|75
|Calle Williams
|35
|76
|Heather Fischer
|35
|77
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|35
|78
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|79
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|80
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|31
|81
|Alessandra D'Ettorre
|30
|82
|Katherine Williams
|30
|83
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|84
|Lea Davison
|27
|85
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|26
|86
|Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|26
|87
|Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|25
|88
|Erin Burton
|25
|89
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|25
|90
|Kathryn Hunter
|25
|91
|Jenny Ives
|24
|92
|Jessie MacLean
|24
|93
|Amber Gaffney
|23
|94
|Veronica Leal
|23
|95
|Mary Zider (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|22
|96
|Lorena Vargas Villamill
|21
|97
|Jenny Rios
|20
|98
|Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|19
|99
|Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek)
|19
|100
|Briana Clark
|18
|101
|Debbie Milne
|18
|102
|Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|103
|Sarah Strum
|17
|104
|Scotti Wilborne
|17
|105
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|16
|106
|Nicole Justice
|15
|107
|Terra James
|15
|108
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12)
|14
|109
|S Guluma Ortiz
|14
|110
|Katie Colclough
|13
|111
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|11
|112
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|11
|113
|Amy Thornquist
|10
|114
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|115
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|10
|116
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|10
|117
|Veronique Labonte
|10
|118
|Nicole Whitburn
|9
|119
|Christina Birch
|8
|120
|Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|121
|Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|122
|Erin Silliman
|6
|123
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|6
|124
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|6
|125
|Pascale Schneider
|6
|126
|Rikke Preisler
|6
|127
|Ana Cristina Penuela Martin
|5
|128
|Julie Emmerman
|5
|129
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|5
|130
|Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|5
|131
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|5
|132
|Sarah Fader
|5
|133
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski
|5
|134
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|135
|Lisa Campbell
|4
|136
|Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande Racing, Inc)
|4
|137
|Alexia Muffat
|3
|138
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|3
|139
|Kat Carr
|3
|140
|Catherine Johnson
|2
|141
|Rebecca Werner
|1
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2751
|pts
|2
|Exergy Twenty 12
|1539
|3
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|1431
|4
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|1295
|5
|FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|467
|6
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|239
|7
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|153
|8
|Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team
|67
|9
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|58
|10
|Landis/Trek
|19
|11
|ABD Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC
|5
|13
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy