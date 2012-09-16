Image 1 of 25 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) takes the win. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 2 of 25 The start line was filled with eager riders at the premiere of the Thompson Bucks County Classic this morning (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 3 of 25 US National Champion; Adam Farabaugh (Ekoi.com/Gaspesien) brings the stars and stripes to Doylestown. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 4 of 25 The race traversed through some beautiful neighborhoods… (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 5 of 25 …and showed a little bit of small town sports enthusiasts (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 6 of 25 Final Lap: Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) and Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1/Sanofi/Devo) try to get ahead of the breakaway. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 7 of 25 General Frank Pipp (Bissell ProCycling) was having none of that and chased them both down caught them down at the field sprint. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 8 of 25 Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) brings up the rear of the break (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 9 of 25 US National Champion; Adam Farabaugh (Ekoi.com/Gaspesien) wins the field sprint. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 10 of 25 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) 2nd place, Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing), 1st place, Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo) 3rd place. Congrats to all! (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 11 of 25 Diego Milan (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare) is awarded the best climber jersey by a Teva rep. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 12 of 25 Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni) gets ready to make a tight right corner on a very technical course (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 13 of 25 The pace was blistering but Mike Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) more than kept it. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 14 of 25 Looking a strong as ever “General” Frank Pipp (Bissell ProCycling Team) keeps all the Bissell troops moving (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 15 of 25 As the riders progress through downtown, they’re reflected in the 9/11 memorial. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 16 of 25 Fourth generation cyclist Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home) finds his place in one of many breaks today. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 17 of 25 Pierrick Naud (Ekoi.com/Gaspesien) makes a tight corner look like a breeze (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 18 of 25 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1/Sanofi/Devo) makes a move past John Minturn (Bikereg.com/Cannondale). (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 19 of 25 Fresh back from Europe, Garmin’s Robin Carpenter gets right back in the US groove of crits (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 20 of 25 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor) initiated one of the day’s big breaks (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 21 of 25 Tony Hall (Champion Systems p/b Stan’s NoTubes) pushes his way into another break. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 22 of 25 The Lion of Flanders watches over the pack as they take a breather coming down a small hill. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 23 of 25 Top choice for a successful finish today, Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategy)had a bit of bad luck with a flat as he was in the winning break on the last lap. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 24 of 25 Saturday’s Road Race best sprinter; Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) looks as strong as he did the day before (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 25 of 25 Clay Murfet (Team SmartShop/Mountain Khakis) gets best sprinter, Great work! (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

On a picture perfect day for racing, Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) outsprinted Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) to take the win at the 9th Thompson Doylestown Criterium. Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo) held off the rest of the break to round out the podium.

For the first few circuits, the peloton stayed together and began to set a blistering pace for what would be a fast and thrilling day of racing. Nine laps in Marcotte, Pipp and Shmidt were part of a six-man break who were able to get as much as a 17-second gap on the field but were caught a few laps later. With 21 laps to go, Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing) attempted a two man break. The pair was only able to get a 10-second gap on the field and were reeled in only 3 laps later.

The main turning point in the day’s action took place at about the halfway point in the race. A group of 10 riders attacked and were joined only one lap later by a small chase group. It would be this group of about 15 who would stay ahead for the remainder of the race. This group included Marcotte, Pip, Shmidt, Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), Cody O’Reilly (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), Tyler Wren, (Jamis/Sutter Home), Mike Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), Robin Carpenter (Chipolte/First Solar Devo) and Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman), Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman), Wes Klein (Bikereg.com/Cannondale), Pierrick Naud (Ekoi.com/Gaspesien). This group was able to slowly build their lead on the rest of the peloton from 15 seconds to 24, and then to 40 seconds until they were away for good.

With eight laps to go Steve Fisher attacked and was able maintain a solo break for a few laps as he attempted to gas the field setting up his teammate Gabe Varela for the finish. Fisher was caught with six to go. With three to go a six man break of Shmidt, Fisher, Marcotte, Naud, O’Reilly and Carpenter were able to build a 13-second lead. But this group was caught with one lap to go and it would all come down to the last lap and a sprint finish. Pipp turned it on with about 100 meters to go but it may have been too soon as Marcotte, the former US Masters National Champion, was able to catch him with 50 meters and pulled past him for the victory.



