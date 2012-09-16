Marcotte outsprints Pipp for victory at Thompson Doylestown Criterium
Bissell rider mowed down in final 50 metres
On a picture perfect day for racing, Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) outsprinted Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) to take the win at the 9th Thompson Doylestown Criterium. Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo) held off the rest of the break to round out the podium.
For the first few circuits, the peloton stayed together and began to set a blistering pace for what would be a fast and thrilling day of racing. Nine laps in Marcotte, Pipp and Shmidt were part of a six-man break who were able to get as much as a 17-second gap on the field but were caught a few laps later. With 21 laps to go, Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) and Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing) attempted a two man break. The pair was only able to get a 10-second gap on the field and were reeled in only 3 laps later.
The main turning point in the day’s action took place at about the halfway point in the race. A group of 10 riders attacked and were joined only one lap later by a small chase group. It would be this group of about 15 who would stay ahead for the remainder of the race. This group included Marcotte, Pip, Shmidt, Alex Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), Cody O’Reilly (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies), Tyler Wren, (Jamis/Sutter Home), Mike Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), Robin Carpenter (Chipolte/First Solar Devo) and Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman), Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman), Wes Klein (Bikereg.com/Cannondale), Pierrick Naud (Ekoi.com/Gaspesien). This group was able to slowly build their lead on the rest of the peloton from 15 seconds to 24, and then to 40 seconds until they were away for good.
With eight laps to go Steve Fisher attacked and was able maintain a solo break for a few laps as he attempted to gas the field setting up his teammate Gabe Varela for the finish. Fisher was caught with six to go. With three to go a six man break of Shmidt, Fisher, Marcotte, Naud, O’Reilly and Carpenter were able to build a 13-second lead. But this group was caught with one lap to go and it would all come down to the last lap and a sprint finish. Pipp turned it on with about 100 meters to go but it may have been too soon as Marcotte, the former US Masters National Champion, was able to catch him with 50 meters and pulled past him for the victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 Devo
|4
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA)
|7
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|8
|Diego Milan (Spa) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|9
|Mike Chauner (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com/Gaspesien
|11
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop / Mountain Khaki
|12
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|13
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman
|14
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|15
|Alex Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Ekoi.com/Gaspesien
|17
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop / Mountain Khaki
|18
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau-Quebecor
|19
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop / Mountain Khaki
|20
|Andrew Mccullough (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|21
|Zachary Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|22
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Devo
|23
|David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman
|24
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman
|25
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda / 5-Hour Energy
|26
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|27
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes
|28
|Max Korus (USA) Kenda / 5-Hour Energy
|29
|Nicholas Rogers (USA)
|30
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|31
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing
|32
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|34
|Anthony Hall (USA) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubesubes
|35
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Team SmartStop / Mountain Khaki
|36
|Paul Martin (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|37
|Nick Frey (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|38
|Ben Fredrick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategiesrategies / Late
|39
|Glen Rendall (Can) Ride with Rendall
|40
|Christian Parrett (USA) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
|41
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|42
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com/Gaspesien
|43
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Kirk Albers (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|45
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) G.S. Mengoni
|46
|Rob Britton (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|47
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Allan Rego (USA) Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes
|49
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Devo
|50
|Zack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|51
|Eric Workowski (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|52
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman
|54
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|55
|Brett Kielick (USA)
|56
|Eugene Boronow (USA) G.S. Mengoni
|57
|Anton Varabei (Can) XO Communications p/b Cisco
|58
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman
|59
|Jon D'Alba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategiesrategies / Late
|60
|Barry Miller (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|61
|Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride with Rendall
|62
|Emile Jean (Can) Ekoi.com/Gaspesien
|63
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Type 1 Devo
|64
|Branden Russell (USA) Team Type 1 Devo
|65
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|66
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Type 1 Devo
|67
|Cesar Marte (Dom) G.S. Mengoni
|68
|James Schuman (USA) Firefighters Racing p/b ADVOCAR
