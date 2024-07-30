'Not a cause for concern’ - Lotto-Dstny confirms departure of Dstny as title sponsor in 2025

By
published

'Various discussions are taking place to secure the future of our team, and hard work is being done' says president of Belgian team

Lotto-DSTNY's Belgian cyclist Thomas De Gendt rides during the second stage of the 6th UAE Cycling Tour from al-Hudayriyat Island to al-Hudayriyat Island on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Time is up for the Lotto-Dstny name sponsor partnership in 2025, with Dstny walking away (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian team Lotto-Dstny has confirmed that it will be losing its second name sponsor, Dstny, in 2025 with the cloud based business communication solutions walking away from the UCI ProTeam after two-and-a-half years.

Dstny's name appeared on the jersey of the team from the Tour de France of 2022, after it started a planned two season sponsorship for 2023 and 2024 early, but it seems that the enthusiasm to be on board at the start of the agreement has run its course.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.