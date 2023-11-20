Nordic Gravel Series returns in 2024 with €10,000 prize pool

The Nordic Gravel Series returns for a sixth season in 2024, with four of the five events across Finland and Sweden contributing to the general classification standings, with a €10,000 prize pool spilt equally between the men’s and women’s top finishers.

The finale of the competitive rounds, Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland on September 21, will also be part of the part of Gravel Earth Series. The second last event of the series, Bergslagen, was part of the Gravel Earth series in 2023.

After a Gravel Primavera ‘social event’ on May 11 in Finland, the competitive rounds of the Nordic Gravel Series for 2024 begin in Uppsala, Sweden with a new event on May 31. The longest of three routes, 180km, doles out series points on a route north of Stockholm.

Jyväskylä returns on July 6 with a longer course for 2024, 173km using a network of gravel roads in the Lakeland Region of Finland, three hours north of Helsinki.

Set for August 24, central Sweden hosts Bergslagen with a new location in Nora and a revised route of 18km that takes in the harsh hills of Kilsbergen mountain range.

Falling Leaves Lahti in late September offers four routes that start and finish at the Pajulahti Sports Center. The longest ride option, 180km, provides final points in the series.

Last year the series began in Norway with a two-day gravel adventure, but this event will not return in 2023. This year all events are in Finland and Sweden. Registration opened for the first half of the calendar earlier this month, with access open for the final two events in early December.

Nordic Gravel Series 2024