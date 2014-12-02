No Wiggins in London Track World Cup

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins' face says it all after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) won the 2014 Worlds ITT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) waves the flowers on top of the Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit final podium. (Image credit: AFP)

Great Britain team director Shane Sutton confirmed today that Bradley Wiggins will not race in the upcoming UCI Track World Cup in London.

Sutton also cast doubts on reports that Wiggins is considering racing the Giro d'Italia in 2015. The plans of the former Tour de France champion have been the subject of great speculation in recent weeks. Wiggins has made it clear he aims to target the track events at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and will attempt to break the Hour Record in June, but also said he intends to race Paris-Roubaix.

Wiggins made his intentions to return to the track clear in 2013, after being twice left off Team Sky's Tour de France squad following his 2012 victory, where his leadership came up against the arguably superior climber, teammate Chris Froome.

He returned to the track for the Commonwealth Games this year, but England could only manage a silver medal in the team pursuit. Sutton is eagerly anticipating the return of Wiggins to Great Britain's track programme after the Spring Classics, and is confident that he will be ready for the challenge.

"Brad has already walked through the door," Sutton told The Guardian. "We don't expect to see him until late spring, but we know he's going to come in after the Classics and will be ready to dial into the track. There's a lot of talk about him and the hour record and that will be good for us because he will be on the track."

Sutton was not concerned that Wiggins chose to skip the London World Cup.

"He’s back in training on the road and he will be ready to go," he said. "If you look at the way he trained for Roubaix last year, he virtually did it all himself, turned up and the performance was there for everyone to see.”

Team Sky told Cyclingnews this week that the 2015 road schedules for their riders will not be finalised until the team meets for their training camp in Mallorca this month.