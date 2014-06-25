Wiggins may ride track if he misses out on Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 BS: Before sideburns Bradley Wiggins in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) could return to the track sooner than expected if he misses out on a Tour de France spot.

British Cycling coach Shane Sutton told Sky Sports News that the six-time track world champion might take to the boards at the Commonwealth Games in July. The track competition at the Commonwealth Games begins on the July 24, which clashes with the final week of the Tour de France.

Wiggins revealed earlier this month that he would miss the Tour, but that is yet to be confirmed by the team. With some recent injuries, there is still a slim chance that the 2012 Tour de France champion could make it into the nine-man squad, but his omission would open the doors for a return to the track.

"At this moment in time, he is definitely down to ride the time trial. The chances are, if he misses out [on the Tour] we will slot him straight on to the boards because he has done a little bit of work. He's a natural, technically the most gifted track rider we have seen in years. We would welcome him back with open arms," Sutton told Sky Sports News.

Over the past year, Wiggins has hinted that he would like to return to the track and possibly compete in the discipline at the Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Like the majority of the British team, the 34-year-old began his cycling career on the track. He holds three Olympic golds in the team and individual pursuit. It was his talents in the endurance event that he utilised to make him one of the best time triallists today.

Riding at the Commonwealth Games would give Wiggins a chance to assess where he stands in competition ahead of Rio 2016. Wiggins last competed on the track in 2011, during the final round of the World Cup in Manchester. The brief foray is the only competition time he has had on the boards since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Sky is set to announce their Tour de France team later this week.