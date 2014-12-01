Wiggins to ride the 2015 Giro d’Italia?

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 A thumbs up from Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after winning the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) with the gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins might ride the Giro d'Italia in 2015, Team Sky's bike supplier Pinarello has said. Christopher Froome is expected to lead Team Sky in the Tour de France, but Wiggins may well also ride the Tour.

His main focus, however, is on the world hour record, which he will tackle in June, and the Giro would be the best preparation.

So far the team has not yet announced who will ride which Grand Tour and in what role.

At a gala dinner Saturday night in Treviso, Fausto Pinarello said, "I would not exclude that Wiggins may ride the Giro. No need to hide it, the Treviso – Valdobbiane stage is our goal: we want to win it. And you can't beat him on that course."

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pinarello then added, "In June, Wiggins will attempt the hour record. I know that the team is considering him for the Giro because it would be a perfect base preparation and the time trial is the best test."

The Treviso - Valdobbiane stage, stage 14 on May 24, is an individual time trial of 59.2km.

A Team Sky spokesman told Cyclingnews that the riders' race programmes wouldn't be finalised until the Mallorca training camp this month.