News shorts: Wiggins to attempt hour record next summer

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wiggins may attempt hour record next summer

Bradley Wiggins’ hour record attempt could happen in July or August of next year, according to the Diario de Mallorca newspaper. The paper also reported that Wiggins would make his hour record attempt at the El Palma Arena in Mallorca. Wiggins has spent the past few weeks in Mallorca and met with the velodrome’s technical director Joan Llaneras at the Tolo restaurant in Port de Pollença a week ago.

The meeting between the two happened during a celebration hosted by the ex-footballer Tomeu Llompart. “Wiggins wants to break the record of the time in Mallorca in Palma Arena and fill the public velodrome. And he is convinced that this will mobilize thousands of English fans to travel on holiday to the island to see his attempt," Llompart told the newspaper. “He considers Mallorca as his home and therefore wants to face the record on the island."

With Wiggins switching his focus from road to track for next season, it frees up a big window in the middle of the season when he can make his attempt. The heat of the summer can help to replicate some of the effects of altitude by reducing drag and help Wiggins to break the record.

The El Palma Arena velodrome is owned by the Mallorcan government and was the subject of an enquiry after it was linked with the embezzlement of public funds, forgery and bribery.

Pelucchi dreams of Milan-San Remo

Italian sprinter Matteo Pelucchi has told Gazzetta dello Sport that his dream is to win Milan-San Remo. The 25-year-old, who won stages in the Vuelta a Burgos and Tirreno-Adriatico this year, made his debut at the monument in 2014, climbing off before the finish.

“I have the feeling that it is an unoriginal dream: like all the sprinters and all finishers,” he said. “This year I rode it for the first time, but for the team, in support of our two captains, (Heinrich) Haussler and (Sylvain) Chavanel. It was raining and I did nothing but take jackets and distribute them until the Cipressa when I was in the first group, and then I stopped.”

This year has been a breakthrough for Pelucchi with the victory over some of the world’s best sprinters at Tirreno-Adriatico the biggest of his achievements. Pelucchi described it as a year of “ups and downs,” after he was forced to abandon his debut Grand Tour the Vuelta a España.

“I wanted very much (from the Vuelta) but I got there just ready and I paid for it,” he said. “Too bad because it seemed like the Vuelta was a beautiful ride in fascinating places. But there is no race that I do not like… Maybe because I'm a romantic rider."

Guderzo signs with Hitec Products

Former road world champion Tatiana Guderzo has signed a contract to race with Hitec Products for the 2015 season. The Italian racer joins her new team after a four-year term with the Ale Cipollini squad.

Guderzo, 30, was hired by the team for her climbing ability but is also a strong time triallist having won the national title four times.

She has also won races at the Holland Ladies Tour, Tour of Poland and earned a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.