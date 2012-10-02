No Wiggins at the Ghent Six
Tour de France winner too expensive for Sercu
Patrick Sercu, the organiser of the Ghent Six Day race, has revealed that Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will not ride this year's race between November 20-25 but is again predicting a packed velodrome for one of the most popular track events of the winter.
Related Articles
"Wiggins suggested he wanted to ride and I contacted him but the financial picture was just too much for us. He was also a little tired after a long season," Gazet van Antwerpen reported Sercu as saying.
"However the Ghent Six Day will be a major event. We'll keep the tradition of fans being able to stand [in the track centre] and they'll be the Future Six Day race – for Under 23 riders, and a women's event. The big event is of course the Elite men's race. I have 13 teams signed but I can't release any names yet."
The Belgian press reported that Keisse will ride, as well 2012 Madison world champions Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke.
The 2012-2013 Six Day season begins with the 6-Daagse van Amsterdam on October 15.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy