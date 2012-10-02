No Wiggins at the Ghent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Patrick Sercu, the organiser of the Ghent Six Day race, has revealed that Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will not ride this year's race between November 20-25 but is again predicting a packed velodrome for one of the most popular track events of the winter.





"Wiggins suggested he wanted to ride and I contacted him but the financial picture was just too much for us. He was also a little tired after a long season," Gazet van Antwerpen reported Sercu as saying.

"However the Ghent Six Day will be a major event. We'll keep the tradition of fans being able to stand [in the track centre] and they'll be the Future Six Day race – for Under 23 riders, and a women's event. The big event is of course the Elite men's race. I have 13 teams signed but I can't release any names yet."

The Belgian press reported that Keisse will ride, as well 2012 Madison world champions Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke.

The 2012-2013 Six Day season begins with the 6-Daagse van Amsterdam on October 15.