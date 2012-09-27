Gilbert to open Ghent Six Days with individual pursuit match

Image 1 of 6 Philippe Gilbert flies around the track (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Jurgen Roelandts and Philippe Gilbert chat (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 6 Philippe Gilbert on the velodrome (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Philippe Gilbert on the track (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Belgian Champion Philippe Gilbert waves to fans (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 Philippe Gilbert is interviewed in Gent (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Recently crowned road world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will kick off the 2012 edition of the Ghent Six Days with an individual pursuit contest, the race organisation announced today.

Gilbert will go head-to-head in a 3km individual pursuit against compatriot and fellow road professional Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) on the opening night, Tuesday, November 20. Gilbert took part in a similar race in 2011 in which he prevailed against Jurgen Roelandts.

"We can not dream better than a Belgian world champion to open our Six Days," said race organiser Patrick Sercu. "Philippe has already been able to enjoy the atmosphere here last year and it has clearly pleased him. Ghent gets to see for the first time the rainbow jersey in action on our soil - a perfect start for our 90th anniversary edition."

The 2012 Ghent Six Days takes place November 20-25 at the legendary Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium.