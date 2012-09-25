Hoy, Kenny to ride at Rotterdam Six Day

Image 1 of 5 A triumphant Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) on the start line during the sprint semi-finals (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) holds up his gold medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Sir Chris Hoy secures his fifth gold Olympic medal (Image credit: Cycling News)

With six Olympic Games gold medals to his name, not to mention the 11 world titles, it seems only right that Sir Chris Hoy will headline the annual Sprinters Cup at the Rotterdam Six Day, to be held January 3-8.

Hoy will ride against compatriot Jason Kenny, himself a dual Olympic gold medallist, with other competitors yet to be named.

"With these two extremely agile British riders it promises a beautiful spectacle in Ahoy," said organiser Frank Boele. "We are working with more big names and expect soon to present a program that is will be unequalled in terms of sport and entertainment."

Meantime Hoy has called for better promotion of track cycling, to leverage off the sport's exposure from the London Olympic Games.

"It showed that people want to watch it live, that there is an appetite for track cycling. Now is the time to exploit this moment," he told Eurosport-Yahoo!

"Track cycling should go further - there is definitely potential for a televised International Series to run alongside the World Cup events."