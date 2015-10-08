No Wiggins as Kneisky, Keisse and Terpstra headline Six Day London

Image 1 of 5 Hayden Roulston, Bradley Wiggins and Steven Burke make up the 2008 individual pursuit podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Iljo Keisse and Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The victorious French pairing of Vivien Brisse and Morgan Kneisky on the podium following their madison win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish and Sir Chris Hoy launch the 2015 Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins will not be competing in the inaugural Six Day London later this month, after choosing not to add it to his already packed track schedule. However, the event organisers have confirmed a strong line-up that includes two-time world Madison champion Morgan Kneisky.

Kneisky will ride with scratch race world champion Lucas Liss. There will be stiff competition with Gent Six winner Kenny de Ketele partnering Moreno de Pauw. Etixx-QuickStep rider Niki Terpstra will join up once again with fellow Dutchman Yoeri Havik. The duo rode to victory together at the 2014 Rotterdam Six Day. Terpstra's road teammate, and often Six Day partner, Iljo Keisse teams up with 2012 Madison world champion Gijs Van Hoecke.

Other key partnerships are Michael Morkov and Jesper Morkov, Lasse Norman Hansen and Martyn Irvine, and Alex Rasmussen and Mark Hester. There will be some home interest as Adam Blythe partners Australian Glenn O'Shea, while Chris Lawless pairs up with Czech rider Denis Rugovac. There are two all-British partnerships in Chris Latham and Ollie Wood, and Germain Burton and Mark Stewart.

Organisers had hoped Mark Cavendish would be able to ride, but his Tour of Britain injury means that he will have to sit it out.

There will also be a strong women's line-up with Olympic and multiple world champion Dani King on the start list, alongside ten-time Paralympian (five in swimming) Sarah Storey. A match sprint competition will also take place with three-time European sprint champion Denis Dmitriev set to ride.

The London event is the first Six Day in the UK since 1980 and will take place between October 18-23.

Elite Men's line-up

Morgan Kneisky (Fra) and Lucas Liss (Ger)

Michael Morkov (DEN) and Jasper Morkov (DEN)

Iljo Keisse (Bel) and Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)

Glenn O’Shea (Aus) and Adam Blythe (GBR)

Alex Rasmussen (DEN) and Mark Hester (DEN)

Germain Burton (GBR) and Mark Stewart (GBR)

Chris Latham (GBR) and Ollie Wood (GBR)

Niki Terpstra (NED) and Yoeri Havik (NED)

Stefan Schafer (Ger) and Christian Grasman (Ger)

Sebastian Wotschke (Ger) and Achim Burkart (Ger)

Jasper Asselman (Ned) and Welsey Kreder (Ned)

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) and Martyn Irvine (Irl)

David Muntaner (Spa) and Albert Torres (Spa)

Ivan Kovalev (Rus) and Melvin Van Zijl (Ned)

Chris Lawless (GBR) and Denis Rugovac (Cze)

Andreas Muller (Aut) and Andreas Graf (Aut)

Jacob Duehring (USA) and Daniel Holloway (USA)

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) and Moreno De Pauw (Bel)

Elite Women's line-up

Laura Basso (Ita)

Janine Bubner (Ger)

Tela Crane (USA)

Verena Eberhardt (Aut)

Charline Joiner (GBR)

Romy Kasper (Ger)

Dani King (GBR)

Lisa Kullmer (Ger)

Judith Leth (Den)

Jarmila Machacova (Cze)

Tatjana Paller (Ger)

Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)

Stephanie Pohl (Ger)

Christine Robson (GBR)

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor)

Sarah Storey (GBR)

Amalie Winther-Olson (Den)

Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)

The sprint line-up

Tomas Babek (Cze)

Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Nate Koch (USA)

Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn)

Matthew Rotherham (GBR)

Thomas Rotherham (GBR)