Wiggins to ride second round of Revolution series

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) at the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Brad Wiggins was popular at the start again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins on stage at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome.

Bradley Wiggins is set to ride the second round of the Revolution series in Manchester at the end of this month. He will lead the WIGGINS team along with Owain Doull, who has been enjoying a very strong end to his road season. They will compete in the Revolution Elite Championship at the event, in what is Wiggins' first appearance on the track since August.

“I’m looking forward to representing Team Wiggins in the Revolution Championship," Wiggins said. "The next event comes in the middle of a busy period between the Euro Track Championships and Cali World Cup so hopefully I’ll have some good form going into the Revolution event and we can get some points on the board."

Wiggins took part in the opening round of the Revolution in Derby, partnering Mark Cavendish in the Madison for the first time since 2008. He also rode as part of Great Britain’s team pursuit squad, earning enough points to qualify for the World Cup. Unlike the round in Derby, the focus will not carry any UCI ranking points but instead marks the beginning of the Elite Championship. Teams score points over a series of races throughout the event before a winner is crowned at the end of the series. Maloja Pushbikers won the last edition, beating Orica-GreenEdge.

After competing at the Tour of Britain, Wiggins was due to ride the British track national championships but had to pull out due to illness. His next event will be the European track championships in Grenchen, Switzerland, between October 14 and 18. He’s also scheduled to ride the opening round of the Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, which begins on October 30.

Also riding in round two will be Ed Clancy (JLT Condor), Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), Adam Blythe, Glenn O’Shea (Orica GreenEdge), Christian Grasmann and Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers).

The Revolution takes place over six rounds with the final event taking place in Manchester next January.