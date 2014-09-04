No time trial for Cancellara at world championships

Image 1 of 2 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Swiss Cycling Federation has announced that Fabian Cancellara will not contest the time trial event at the UCI road world championships in Spain later this month.

The 33-year-old Swiss rider is a four time time trial world champion but has stated his sole focus is on securing the road race rainbow jersey in 2014.

With a palmarès that includes over 20 days in the Tour de France's yellow jersey, seven stages at the French grand tour, seven monuments and an Olympic gold medal among many more wins, for Cancellara, the missing item from his trophy cabinet is the rainbow jersey.

Currently racing the Vuelta a España with his Trek Factory Racing team, Cancellara was third in the first time trial of the grand tour having received a time penalty for drafting.