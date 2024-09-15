No regrets for Mads Pedersen after attacking sprinters with Mathieu van der Poel at European Championships

'It was us against them and they won that battle' says Dane after sixth place behind Merlier

Mads Pedersen on the attack with Mathieu van der Poel and Christophe Laporte
Mads Pedersen on the attack with Mathieu van der Poel and Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen went on the attack several times with Mathieu van der Poel and other adventurers during the European Championships but could not break the grip of Italy and Belgium on the race and so stop the race ending in a sprint.  

Pedersen and his Danish teammates were named in the Cyclingnews race report numerous times. Even when a sprint seemed inevitable, Kapser Asgreen and Søren Kragh Andersen made late solo attacks. 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.