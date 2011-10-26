No positive tests at Vuelta a España, says UCI

The final podium: Brad Wiggins, Juan Jose Cobo and Chris Froome (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)

The UCI has confirmed to Cyclingnews that there were no positive doping tests at the 2011 Vuelta a España.

The final results of analysis carried out on samples by the WADA laboratory in Cologne were forwarded to the UCI on Tuesday, with no adverse analytical findings reported. The Vuelta ended on September 11, and was won by Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) ahead of Sky duo Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins.

Last year’s race was marred by Xacobeo-Galicia teammates Ezequiel Mosquera and David Garcia’s adverse analytical findings for hydroxyethyl starch, which were only announced after the Vuelta had finished.

While Garcia also tested positive for EPO and subsequently retired, Mosquera is still awaiting a verdict in his case, although he has not raced since his move to Vacansoleil-DCM at the end of last season.