No doping positives at Paris-Nice says UCI
AFLD tests come back without adverse findings
The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews today that there were no adverse analytical findings from the doping controls performed at the 2011 Paris-Nice stage race.
The news refutes rumours of a positive in this year's event.
Testing at Paris-Nice was performed by the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) in conjunction with the UCI, reversing a once contentious relationship between the two organisations.
The race was won by HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin.
