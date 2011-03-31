No doping positives at Paris-Nice says UCI

The Paris-Nice peloton in action on stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews today that there were no adverse analytical findings from the doping controls performed at the 2011 Paris-Nice stage race.

Related Articles UCI and AFLD to collaborate at Paris-Nice

The news refutes rumours of a positive in this year's event.

Testing at Paris-Nice was performed by the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) in conjunction with the UCI, reversing a once contentious relationship between the two organisations.

The race was won by HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin.