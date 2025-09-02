'No, never' - Juan Ayuso rejects speculation he could quit Vuelta a España, takes on support role for João Almeida on latest mountain stage

Spaniard hoping to celebrate Almeida overall victory in Madrid

Juan Ayuso has flatly denied speculation that he might leave the Vuelta a España after his searing criticisms of team management before stage 10 of the race.

Before stage 10, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer slammed team management for allegedly breaking of an unwritten agreement not to reveal he was ending his contract through to 2028 early and leaving the squad at the end of the year. UAE management have denied his claims.

“It’s difficult, that's another reason why I’m not doing the GC,” Ayuso said.

“Of course, it’s all come out now, but this has been going on for two months in the background. It’s difficult, but as I said I’m just happy that all the turmoil is over."

“Without a doubt, I was going much better than I was the stage before the rest day," Ayuso recognised. "João was feeling good, he was asking me to push, and I did. I rode until we caught up to Mikkel Bjerg. We rode well as a team and I think it went pretty well for us.”

“It would be great if Almeida could win. With Tadej’s Tour" - in 2024 when Pogačar won for a third time - "I had to pull out and I couldn’t celebrate in Paris, so it would be nice to do that in Madrid."

