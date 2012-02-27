No fractures for Bak in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad crash
Lotto Belisol rider expects to be back for Paris-Nice next Sunday
Lars Bak did not suffer any fractures in his crash Saturday at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and expects to be back on his bike again next weekend for Paris-Nice. The Lotto-Belisol rider got the good news Sunday at a Luxembourg hospital.
After Saturday's crash, he received four stitches in his elbow and thought the worst was over. He started Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, but the pain in his left wrist proved to be too much.
Bak returned to his home in Luxembourg and x-rays showed that he had not broken anything. “It is good news. The doctor told me that the pain will most likely subside within a few days, so I am hopeful about Paris-Nice on Sunday,” he told Ekstrabladet.dk
“Both my hand and elbow were x-rayed the length and breadth, and the doctor at the hospital fortunately found that I had not broken anything. Two of the major muscles in the hand have received a severe blow, and it has caused an accumulation of fluid. This is what causes the pain and the doctor said it can actually do more harm than if there was a fracture.”
He will take it easy on the hand the next few days, keeping it iced to bring down the swelling. “I can train on the home trainer, so I am counting on the fact that I will be ready for Sunday,” Bak said.
