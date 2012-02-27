No fractures for Bak in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad crash

Image 1 of 3 Cancellara and Lars Bak on the last lap of the velodrome (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) gets aero in his solo break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lars Bak did not suffer any fractures in his crash Saturday at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and expects to be back on his bike again next weekend for Paris-Nice. The Lotto-Belisol rider got the good news Sunday at a Luxembourg hospital.

After Saturday's crash, he received four stitches in his elbow and thought the worst was over. He started Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, but the pain in his left wrist proved to be too much.

Bak returned to his home in Luxembourg and x-rays showed that he had not broken anything. “It is good news. The doctor told me that the pain will most likely subside within a few days, so I am hopeful about Paris-Nice on Sunday,” he told Ekstrabladet.dk

“Both my hand and elbow were x-rayed the length and breadth, and the doctor at the hospital fortunately found that I had not broken anything. Two of the major muscles in the hand have received a severe blow, and it has caused an accumulation of fluid. This is what causes the pain and the doctor said it can actually do more harm than if there was a fracture.”

He will take it easy on the hand the next few days, keeping it iced to bring down the swelling. “I can train on the home trainer, so I am counting on the fact that I will be ready for Sunday,” Bak said.