Lars Bak wins Danish rider of the year

Cancellara and Lars Bak on the last lap of the velodrome (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The Danish Cycling Union (DCU) has voted Lars Bak as their rider over the year, it was announced Tuesday at a press conference in Copenhagen.

Bak won from a list of five nominated riders, and was the 36th rider to pick up the accolade. After two seasons with HTC-Highroad, Bak will move to Lotto-Belisol in 2012 where he will form part of their Classics and Grand Tour line-up.

The 31-year-old had a solid season, picking up 5th in Paris-Roubaix and riding both the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, where he formed part of HTC-Highroad’s winning ride in the opening team time trial.





“The title of the names that are on, it's the biggest title in Denmark, so it is great to have my name on the list.”

Bak beat Jakob Fuglsang, Annika Langvad, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rasmus Quaade for the prize.