No change needed to Worlds time trial course

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) suffered from setting out among the early starters. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The course of the World Championships time trial in Copenhagen will not be changed after it was confirmed that national elections have been called for Thursday, September 15, the week before the championships.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced the election date on Friday morning, according to the Worlds organising committee.

The time trials are scheduled to be held September 19-21.The time trial course runs directly by the Christiansborg Palace, home of the Danish Parliament (Folketing). The elections would have entailed a large number of broadcasters at the building, filling the road with transmission vehicles and equipment, to the detriment of cyclists.

Race organiser and Danish cycling federation president Jesper Worre had said that he would adjust the course if necessary, but that will now not be needed.