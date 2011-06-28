National elections could change course of Worlds time trial

Fabian Cancellara powers to Worlds TT victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The course of the World Championships time trial in Copenhagen may have to be changed. National elections may be held that weekend, and some politicians are saying it would “not be appropriate” to have the race hindering access to the Christiansborg Palace, home of the Danish Parliament, or Folketing.

Other politicians challenged that view, noting that the election date had not even yet been set.

The Worlds time trial races are scheduled for September 19, 20 and 21, and the course goes directly by the Christiansborg Palace, amongst other Danish cultural highlights.

According to Folketing Vice President Per Anker Hansen, the elections would bring a great number of broadcasters to the building. “If we end up having a choice at the time, it would not be appropriate to have a race run the gauntlet between transmission vehicles and camera tripods," he told sporten.dk.

Race organiser and Danish cycling federation president Jesper Worre said that he would adjust the course if necessary, but has appealed to Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and the Folketing “to be as flexible as the rest of Copenhagen.”

"If there are elections on Tuesday the 20th, we won't ride there, we are not that dumb,” he said. “But if the elections are later in October, there are no problems,” he said. Worre noted that even if the street is closed, there will still be pedestrian access to the building.

President of Cultural Affairs and member of parliament Karin Nødgaard told the Ritzau news agency, “If you intend to attract major sporting events to Denmark, then it's just natural to also run it past our political stronghold.”

She didn't see the point of waiting for the possibility of elections. “How long should we speculate on an election date?” she asked. “Should it happen that there will be a new election just the day of the World Championship, we know that the cameras can be both put up and taken down again quickly.”