Nuyens likes his chances on Copenhagen Worlds course

Tour of Flanders winner Nick Nuyens visited Denmark this week and checked out the course of this year's world championship that will be held this fall in Copenhagen. The Belgian also visited the headquarters of his team, Saxo Bank-SunGard.

"Having seen the course I believe the Belgian team is capable of getting a result here, and I think the course suits me well," the 30-year-old told dr.dk.

“I've heard some people saying it's an easy course. But it's not,” Nuyens said on the team website. “I don't think it going to be a full pack of riders sprinting it out.

“After 260 kilometers, the hill to the finish line is going to feel like a steep climb. Maybe 15-20 riders will be left in the front group on the finish line. I think it's going to be a very interesting race.”

Nuyens also visited the Lyngby headquarters of the Saxo Bank-SunGard team. “It's great to be here. As a rider you don't really think too much about who's actually sponsoring you when you go from race to race. Today, I got a really great impression of the people behind the sponsor logo on our jersey.

“The work place in this organisation is really cool and I understand it's a complex world of digits and numbers. I'm on my bike everyday pushing it forward but I truly understand why the employees of this place are tired when they come home from work with all this commotion of computer screens, multiple languages and numbers flying about the huge office.”