Nizzolo delays season start due to knee tendinitis

Italian Champion Giacomo Nizzolo has decided to skip the trip to Argentina, where he was due to begin his season at the Vuelta a San Juan. The Trek-Segafredo rider is suffering from knee pain and opted to instead begin his season at the Dubai Tour on January 31.

“I worked very hard this winter and was ready to start racing even sooner, in Argentina (Tour of San Juan), but the last couple of weeks I suffered from tendinitis," Nizzolo said.

"This knee problem forced me to reduce my training volume and even kept me off the bike for a few days. I am having intensive treatment with the physiotherapist and that will help me to get back on track as soon as possible.”

Nizzolo started 2016 at the Tour Down Under, then went on to finish second to Marcel Kittel at the Dubai Tour. He went on to win the points classification in the Giro d'Italia, the Italian championship, and ended the year with a stage win in the Abu Dhabi Tour. His delay to the season shouldn't affect his goal of improving in the Spring Classics.

“Right now, due to the delay in my training program, I feel of course that my condition is not as good as I wanted, but I am confident that it will keep improving and that with the Tour of Dubai and the Volta ao Algarve in the legs, I will arrive in good shape at the spring classics.”