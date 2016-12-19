Nippo-Vini Fantini show off bright orange kit for 2017 – Gallery
Italian-Japanese team set to stand out in the peloton
The Nippo-Vini Fantini team have unveiled their 2017 kit, opting for a bright orange design that will certainly stand out in the peloton.
Team leader Damiano Cunego and young Japanese under 23 national champion Marino Kobayashi showed off the kit, which has been produced by Italian company MSTina.
The Italo-Japanese team had a blue and orange colours in 2016 but claims the 2017 kit design includes a mix of three different colours, from orange to fluorescent red. The team’s sponsor logos add sections of blue, green and white to create an eye-watering design. The 2017 kit also includes green and orange socks, orange and black Vittoria shoes, while the team’s De Rosa bikes are also bright orange.
Nippo-Vini Fantini is one of one four Italian Professional Continental teams for 2017, alongside Bardiani-CSF, Wilier-Selle Italia and Androni Giocattoli. All four teams are hoping to secure wild card invitations to the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia and other major races.
Cunego will continue to lead the team in 2017 but Nippo-Vini Fantini have also signed Julian Arredondo (from Trek-Segafredo), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai) for next season.
The team recently completed a training camp in Chieti on the Adriatic coast before moving to its base in La Spezia for a final two days of training and a video shooting.
