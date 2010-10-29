Niels Albert extends contract through 2014

Image 1 of 3 Former world champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) bounced back from injury a month ago to finish second place in only his third race of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) would finish the day in 20th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Philip Walsleben joined the elite category this season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert will continue to ride for BKCP-Power Plus through 2014. The former cyclo-cross world champion extended his contract with the Belgian team for another three years.

“This was an opportunity I could not turn down,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Especially since the financial offer from manager Christoph Roodhooft was attractive. Yes, I'm getting a raise, but don't we all do it for the money?”

The extended contract may well postpone his plans to do some road racing. Albert, 24, can do only a limited amount of road racing with BKCP, but it doesn't seem to bother him. “I like 'cross racing too much to aspire to a road career right now,” he said, and looked to the future. “In four years I will be 28. You can do it then, too. Ludo Dierckxsens didn't turn professional until he was 30.

Albert started riding 'cross professionally in 2005 with Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop, and joined BKCP this year. He won the world championship in 2008/2009, and is three time European U23 champion and twice U23 Belgian champion.

Two other riders extended their contracts for a year. Radomir Simunek Jr., who this week won the Memorial Radomir Simunek race dedicated to his father who died in August at the age of 48, and German Philipp Walsleben, 2009 U23 world champion, will now remain with the team through 2011.