Simunek snaps Stybar's winning streak

Image 1 of 3 Radomir Simunek Sr. (Image credit: Dirk Verhelst/www.radomirsimunek.be) Image 2 of 3 Radomir Simunek Jr. (BKCP - Powerplus) is overcome with emotion after winning the race dedicated to his late father. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Radomir Simunek Jr. (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclo-cross World Champion Zdenek Stybar's seven-time race winning streak ended in Tabor today as his Czech compatriot Radomir Simunek, Jr. scored an emotional victory in the race which was dedicated to his late father.

Former world champion Niels Albert travelled to the Memorial Radomir Simunek in Tabor to help his BKCP-Powerplus teammate Simunek get the victory, and even Stybar could not deny that the win was well-deserved.

"Radomir deserved this victory for his father. That was more important than my eighth victory. I am very happy for him. It was an emotional race," Stybar said.

Simunek soloed to the win ahead of German Christoph Pfingsten and Frenchman Steve Chainel. Stybar came in fourth ahead of Albert, a dozen seconds behind the winner.

Radomir Simunek, Sr. died in August at the age of 48. He was a three-time world champion and the father of Czech cyclo-cross, greatly admired by those in the sport.