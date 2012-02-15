NICA partners with first major sponsor outside bike industry

Varsity female student-athletes start a race in Northern California in 2011. (Image credit: Matthew Toynton)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) signed a landmark corporate partnership agreement with Jeep to be the league's official vehicle sponsor. With the partnership, Jeep becomes NICA's first platinum level partner outside the cycling industry.

Jeep's commitment to high school student-athletes and mountain biking further advances NICA's mission of spreading the sport coast to coast by 2020.

"Jeep joining the NICA movement as the Official Vehicle Sponsor and promoting high school mountain biking is incredible," said NICA Executive Director Matt Fritzinger. "Their financial support will be targeted where it matters most - the improvement and expansion of the sport to enable more student-athletes to strengthen body, mind and character."

"NICA is doing great work in youth development, and we have been very impressed in our dealings with the organization thus far," said Jay Weaver, Chrysler California Business Center Marketing Director. We are entering this with a view to building a long-term partnership that provides ongoing support of a wide range of NICA activities and programs."

Jeep has long supported mountain biking in North America and Europe and will engage its dealer network to connect with and support teams at the local level. Jeep's NICA support will include funding coaching, local leagues and improvements to the online PitZone - a resource for coaches and student-athletes.

The Jeep partnership coincides with NICA's February 26 spring season openers in Northern and Southern California.

"In 2012 we will have more than 2,000 student-athletes competing in 31 races in seven states, and that represents a 50 percent increase in participation, events and locations," Fritzinger said. "These are exciting times for NICA, and seeing the hard work and training put in by student-athletes and coaches makes it all worthwhile."

NICA Spring Season

NorCal: February 26 - May 20

SoCal: February 26 - May 20

Texas: March 11 - April 29

Washington: March 25 - May 20

NICA Fall Season

Utah: September 8 - October 20

Colorado: September 9 - October 21

Minnesota: September 9 - October 21