Cyclingnews becomes NICA media partner

Image 1 of 2 The freshman boys get started at a NICA race in Northern California (Image credit: Tim Darwick) Image 2 of 2 The freshman boys get started at a NICA race in Northern California (Image credit: Tim Darwick)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and Cyclingnews are pleased to announce a new partnership that will significantly increase the volume and exposure of high school cycling coverage and at the same time encourage school students to visit Cyclingnews.com.

"Media partnerships are very important to NICA, and Cyclingnews is a premier source of information in cycling, so this is exhilarating," said Ben Capron, NICA's development director.

"The increased awareness this brings will fuel our vision of enabling every American teen to strengthen body, mind and character through high school mountain biking, and our mission of coast-to-coast by 2020. I encourage all cycling companies to join the NICA movement."

Daniel Benson, managing editor of Cyclingnews, said, "This is a really proud day for everyone here at Cyclingnews. To be in a position to support young athletes and encourage them through grass roots sport is a fundamental part of NICA and we're confident that our association with such a great organisation will help the athletes of tomorrow."

Sue George, mountain bike editor of Cyclingnews said, "Having grown up racing my bike, including while in high school, I'm excited to see the growth of high school mountain bike programs and am looking forward to bringing more coverage of NICA activities to our Cyclingnews readers."

While Cyclingnews already provides strong coverage of NICA activities, as a result of this partnership, readers can expect to see a stream, every couple of weeks, of features and ongoing news stories written in collaboration with NICA insiders, as well as informed monthly summaries of goings-on in high school cycling around the USA. Articles will include league season previews, event calendars and race reports, and features on athletes, coaches and key league programs.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for more NICA coverage.