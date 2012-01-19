Students, volunteers and industry figures honored at 2011 NICA Awards

Image 1 of 3 Gary Fisher presents the All Star Athlete award to Dominique Fenichell (Image credit: Sol Gutierrez) Image 2 of 3 Kate Rau, Colorado High School League founder (Image credit: Sol Gutierrez) Image 3 of 3 Matt Fritzinger presents the Legacy Award to Gary Erickson of Clif Bar. (Image credit: Sol Gutierrez)

Outstanding participants in Southern California, Northern California, Colorado and Washington high school cycling leagues were honored at the 2011 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards, at the Clif Bar and Co. headquarters in Emeryville, California, on Saturday, January 14.

NICA presented awards in 13 categories to 21 of the individuals considered to be the most outstanding athletes, most dedicated coaches, and most passionate volunteers, and supporters to have participated in the high school mountain biking revolution.

"I am held up by the greatness of those I'm surrounded by, and it's a privilege to serve and be in the company of such great people," said Matt Fritzinger, executive director of NICA. "It's amazing to listen to the stories of those honored, and I know there are many other fantastic accomplishments among the 1,150 student-athletes who raced in 2011, it's incredible what is going on here."

Kate Rau, who won the League Founders Award for the Colorado High School Cycling League, said, "One of the parents in the Colorado league told me how his child had been depressed and lost, but then on joining the high school mountain bike team and connecting with his teammates, that turned around. We're making change one pedal stroke at a time!"

2011 NICA Awards

Specialized League Founders Award

Kate Rau, Colorado High School Cycling League

Primal Wear Digital Media Award

David Curtis, NorCal High School Cycling League/NICA

QBP Race Production Partner Award

Jason Ranoa, SoCal High School Cycling League

Trek All-Star Athlete Award

Dominique Fenichell, Boulder High School, Colorado High School Cycling League

Joel Titius, Corona Composite Team, SoCal High School Cycling League

SRAM Coach of the Year Award

Fred Maxwell, Salida High School, Colorado High School Cycling League

Dave Peery, Woodcrest Christian High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

Julia Violich, Redwood High School Mountain Bike Team, NorCal High School Cycling League

Kari Studley, Northshore Composite Team, Washington High School Cycling League

Clif Bar & Company Volunteer Service Award

Walt Lee, Colorado High School Cycling League

Ezra Coleman, NorCal High School Cycling League

Sean McCoy, SoCal High School Cycling League

Visionary Leader Award

Gary Fisher

Jeep Extraordinary Courage Award

Hannah Mendro, Arlington/Lakewood Composite Team, Washington High School Cycling League

Fort Lewis College Distinguished Alumni Award

Todd Norwood, 2004 Alum, NorCal High School Cycling League

Legacy Award

Gary Erickson, Founder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO, CLIF Bar & Company

Easton Foundations Student-Athlete Community Service Award

Josh Hodges, Rim of the World High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

Angelique Margve, John Burroughs High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

Specialized Student-Athlete Leadership Award

Dillen Maurer, Crescenta Valley High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

Jencee Reardon, 7220 Racing Team, Colorado High School Cycling League

Shimano Community Impact Award

Officer George Martinez, Luther Burbank High School, NorCal High School Cycling League