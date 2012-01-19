Students, volunteers and industry figures honored at 2011 NICA Awards
Achievers describe how high school cycling is changing lives
Outstanding participants in Southern California, Northern California, Colorado and Washington high school cycling leagues were honored at the 2011 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Awards, at the Clif Bar and Co. headquarters in Emeryville, California, on Saturday, January 14.
NICA presented awards in 13 categories to 21 of the individuals considered to be the most outstanding athletes, most dedicated coaches, and most passionate volunteers, and supporters to have participated in the high school mountain biking revolution.
"I am held up by the greatness of those I'm surrounded by, and it's a privilege to serve and be in the company of such great people," said Matt Fritzinger, executive director of NICA. "It's amazing to listen to the stories of those honored, and I know there are many other fantastic accomplishments among the 1,150 student-athletes who raced in 2011, it's incredible what is going on here."
Kate Rau, who won the League Founders Award for the Colorado High School Cycling League, said, "One of the parents in the Colorado league told me how his child had been depressed and lost, but then on joining the high school mountain bike team and connecting with his teammates, that turned around. We're making change one pedal stroke at a time!"
2011 NICA Awards
Specialized League Founders Award
Kate Rau, Colorado High School Cycling League
Primal Wear Digital Media Award
David Curtis, NorCal High School Cycling League/NICA
QBP Race Production Partner Award
Jason Ranoa, SoCal High School Cycling League
Trek All-Star Athlete Award
Dominique Fenichell, Boulder High School, Colorado High School Cycling League
Joel Titius, Corona Composite Team, SoCal High School Cycling League
SRAM Coach of the Year Award
Fred Maxwell, Salida High School, Colorado High School Cycling League
Dave Peery, Woodcrest Christian High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
Julia Violich, Redwood High School Mountain Bike Team, NorCal High School Cycling League
Kari Studley, Northshore Composite Team, Washington High School Cycling League
Clif Bar & Company Volunteer Service Award
Walt Lee, Colorado High School Cycling League
Ezra Coleman, NorCal High School Cycling League
Sean McCoy, SoCal High School Cycling League
Visionary Leader Award
Gary Fisher
Jeep Extraordinary Courage Award
Hannah Mendro, Arlington/Lakewood Composite Team, Washington High School Cycling League
Fort Lewis College Distinguished Alumni Award
Todd Norwood, 2004 Alum, NorCal High School Cycling League
Legacy Award
Gary Erickson, Founder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO, CLIF Bar & Company
Easton Foundations Student-Athlete Community Service Award
Josh Hodges, Rim of the World High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
Angelique Margve, John Burroughs High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
Specialized Student-Athlete Leadership Award
Dillen Maurer, Crescenta Valley High School, SoCal High School Cycling League
Jencee Reardon, 7220 Racing Team, Colorado High School Cycling League
Shimano Community Impact Award
Officer George Martinez, Luther Burbank High School, NorCal High School Cycling League
