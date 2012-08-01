NICA appoints Doug Selee as Executive Director

Doug Selee is the new Executive Director of NICA (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA))

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), a youth development organization governing high school mountain biking in the United States, today announced the appointment of Doug Selee as Executive Director. In this role, Selee will be responsible for helping NICA achieve its goal of growing coast-to-coast by 2020.

Selee boasts more than 20 years of national non-profit experience. Prior to joining NICA, Selee spent 16 years with the America Cancer Society as Vice President of Operations and, most recently, founded Shifting Gears, a private non-profit consulting firm while pursuing his MBA in Global Innovation from California State University.

"We're delighted to have Doug join the NICA family," said NICA President, Rick Spittler. "His proven ability to lead national organizations with effective operational systems as well as his personal passion for cycling and NICA's youth development mission is the perfect recipe to direct NICA towards its goal of making mountain biking a mainstream high school sport."

Selee has been riding his whole life and took up serious cycling six years ago, starting with road and adding mountain biking to challenge himself and develop new skills. He recently returned from a three-week journey to Asia where he cycled along the Great Wall of China.

"I love cycling and fitness, and this opportunity allows me to combine my passions while helping high school students build strong minds, bodies and character through mountain biking." said Selee. "I look forward to applying all I've learned throughout my career to benefit NICA's student-athletes and am excited about moving forward in developing stronger relationships between NICA sponsors, staff and volunteers. We have a great mission at NICA, and I'm thrilled to be part of this national cycling movement."