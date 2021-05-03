Nibali confirmed to ride Giro d’Italia three weeks after fracturing wrist

Trek-Segafredo have confirmed that Vincenzo Nibali will ride the Giro d’Italia despite fracturing his wrist three weeks ago. The two-time Giro winner has been named in their eight-rider line-up that also includes Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone and sprinter Matteo Moschetti.

Nibali and Trek-Segafredo confirmed he would travel to Turin for the start of the Giro d’Italia after a final medical check-up with the Lugano-based surgeon who recently fitted a plate to his wrist.

The team used a series of social media posts based on the Jaws movie to announce Nibali’s presence in the team. Nibali is nicknamed ‘Lo squalo dello Stretto di Messina' - 'The shark from the Messina Strait,’ referring to his style of attacking and origins from Messina in Sicily.

"We’re gonna need a bigger boat! The Shark is coming to the Giro d'Italia," the team wrote, citing a famous line from the Jaws movie.

Nibali fractured the radius bone in his right wrist on April 14 after crashing in training near his home in Lugano. He underwent surgery two days later, with a small plate and screws fitted to hold the fracture together. He was cleared to resume training on the road, with a special carbon fibre brace helping to reduce the pain and he has recently spent nine days at altitude near Livigno.

Nibali missed the Tour of the Alps as a result of his injury and hasn’t pinned on a number since Milan-San Remo, meaning that he will have gone seven weeks without racing but, at 36 and possibly in his final season, Nibali did not want to miss his home Grand Tour.

"The pain is there, but the determination to go ahead, the thought of the Giro is stronger than anything else," Nibali said in a recent video posted on Instagram.

Trek-Segafredo are expected to give more details on Nibali's decision to ride the Giro d'Italia later on Monday.

Trek-Segafredo for the Giro d’Italia:

Vincenzo Nibali

Koen De Kort

Gianluca Brambilla

Giulio Ciccone

Bauke Mollema

Jacopo mosca

Matteo Moschetti

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.