News Shorts: USA Cycling offers discounted 16-month memberships

Image 1 of 7 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) racing in third place on the run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 7 Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) posts up with a huge smile, winning the inaugural MFG Cyclocross Waves For Water Cross Collaboratio (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 3 of 7 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) coming off one of the two flyovers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 7 Cross Vegas winners Sven Nys (Crelan- AA Drinks) and Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 7 Katerina Nash powers over a run-up on the first lap. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 7 Gregor Muhlberger (Tirol Cycling Team) with the prize for being fastest up the Großglockner (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

USA Cycling announced today that new and returning members may now purchase a 16-month license that will cover the remainder of 2015 and all of 2016. Beginning on Tuesday, new and returning members can purchase their 2015 license and also all of 2016 for the discounted price of $115, down from $140.

The offer is available to anyone without a current USA Cycling membership: first-timers, renewing members and former members who want to come back to racing after a break. Because USA Cycling switched to a single domestic racer license for all disciplines in 2014, the special $115 license will not only cover racers for the next two 'cross seasons, but will also allow them to race or try any road, track and mountain bike events they have planned for 2016.

Racers can receive a further discount by applying a one-day license credit toward the purchase of the annual license, lowering the price to $105 if using a mountain bike one-day, or $100 if using a road/track/cx one-day.

USA Cycling's 16-month license discount is good news for people looking to race cycle-cross.

Inaugural CrossReno previews 2018 US nationals course

The inaugural CrossReno cyclo-cross race scheduled for September 19 in Nevada will provide an advanced look at the venue that will be used for 2018 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships, organisers announced this week.

The brand-new race is on USA Cycling’s national cyclo-cross calendar and hopes to attract some of the top riders from the CrossVegas World Cup race that takes place in Las Vegas just a few days earlier.

Promoter Teal Stetson-Lee, who rides professionally for SCOTT 3Rox, said the course will contain traditional cyclo-cross features along with some “creative” surprises that have never been done before.

"We recognise racers enjoy familiar features, but having something like a straw pit with A lines and B lines will provide a new element to the course and hopefully something memorable," Stetson-Lee said.

The course showpiece will be a flyover bridge engineered and designed by local carpenters and course designer Kevin Joell, Stetson-Lee said.

Bora-Argon 18 confirm Gregor Mühlberger signing

Bora-Argon 18 announced the signing today of 21-year-old Austrian Gregor Mühlberger on a two-year contract beginning January 2016. Mühlberger rode as a stagiaire for the team in 2014 but was advised by the team to remain in the U23 ranks for further development with the Continental Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels squad.

"Without doubt, Gregor belongs to the most talented stage race riders in the U23 category and therefore, we are pleased to welcome him," team manager Ralph Denk said.

The Austrian rider recently wore the leader's yellow jersey for a day at the Tour de l’Avenir, the U23 Tour de France equivalent. Mühlberger had earned yellow after finishing second on stage 5, while finishing in the top five on the first and last stage as well. Mühlberger also has the 2014 Austrian U23 Time Trial Championships and the overall and a stage at the 2.2 Tour of Upper Austria this season on his palmares.

"Last year, we recommended him to ride one more year in the U23 and this decision paid off," Denk said. "Gregor has further developed his extraordinary qualities. He can climb, is strong in time trials, and also quite experienced tactically given his young age. For him, the transition to us will be a smooth one because he got to know the team and our processes already as a stagiaire."

Bora-Argon 18 are yet to announce Mühlberger's racing schedule for the remainder of the season.

Two year extension at Bardiani-CSF for Colbrelli

Sonny Colbrelli's recent Tour du Limousin overall victory has earned the 25-year-old a two-year extension with the Italian Pro-Continental Bardiani–CSF team.

"I'm happy to go on with this squad, representing companies like Bardiani Valvole and CSF Inox which strongly wanted this extension," Colbrelli said in a statement from the team. "Anyway right now I need to be focus to close in the best way this season, trying to repeat the victories of last year and take a spot in the Italian National team for the World Championship in Richmond."

Colbrelli has been with the team since the 2012 season having first served as a stagiaire in 2010 and 2011.

"Colbrelli is a fundamental asset for our team and we’re happy of this renewal. We strongly believe in his quality and we’re ready to support him in the best way to achieve important victories," said sport director Bruno Reverberi.