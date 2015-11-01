News shorts: Pozzato nears deal with Southeast, Gadret still without team

Image 1 of 6 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 John Gadret (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Matthew Glaetzer wins gold for Australia (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 6 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) with European pursuit gold. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Laura Trott waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Stephanie Morton (Australia) faces off against teammate Anna Meares in the final (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Pozzato close to deal with Southeast

Filippo Pozzato has reached a verbal agreement with the Pro Continental team Southeast. Pozzato is currently without a team after he failed to renew his contract with Lampre-Merida for 2016.

"There is a gentleman's agreement," his manager Andelo Citracca told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The announcement of the transfer will come when there is a signature."

Pozzato has had interest from a number of different teams, including Tinkoff-Saxo and Androni Giocattoli. The Italian turned professional in 2000 and has ridden for teams such as Mapei, Fassa Bortolo, Liquigas and most recently Lampre-Merida. He has won stages in all three Grand Tours and is a former Italian national champion.

Gadret still without a team

Former Giro d’Italia podium finisher John Gadret is still searching for a team for 2016. The 36-year-old is out of contract with Movistar, where he’s been racing since last season.

According to L’Équipe, the Frenchman, who finished third in the 2011 Giro d’Italia, is hoping to secure a deal with Fortuneo- Vital Concept (formerly Bretagne-Séché Environnement. It is thought that Gadret could go back to cyclo-cross, in which he was national champion in 2004 and 2006.

Gadret spent the large part of his career at AG2R-La Mondiale, joining in 2006 before leaving in 2013 to switch to Movistar.

Glaetzer secures second in track World Cup

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer scored the nation’s only medal on the second day of the track World Cup in Cali, Colombia. The 23-year-old was forced to go through the reprechages after missing out in the opening heats but there were no mistakes in the second round as he dominated his heat. He was eventually beaten by Germany’s Joachim Eilers.

"I executed my race plan almost perfectly in the keirin final tonight," Glaetzer said. "I got the motorbike and let Edward Dawkins flow over to take the lead which set me up well. The German Eilers then came around me and I chased him to the line but he was too strong.

“It sure has been a good start to the week with a team sprint fourth and the keirin silver tonight and I'm feeling pretty good considering the amount of racing in my legs already so we'll see how the sprint goes tomorrow."

Australia were expected to dominate the women’s sprint events but both Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton, who won silver in the team sprint on day 1, missed out on a medal as China rode to victory.

"I'm very happy with my qualifying time," Morton said. "It was a huge day for me with team sprint the day before and I'd never gone that fast let alone twice so was stoked to post a sub 11 time.

"To get that record with Anna was really special and I won’t be forgetting it any time soon," Morton added, referring to the national record they set in the team sprint. "I said to Anna after the race I wish they had got a photo of the moment I saw the score board, my jaw just about hit the ground."

Tennant takes silver as Trott moves into Omnium lead

Andy Tennant made up for the British men missing out on a team pursuit medal by taking silver in the individual event. Tennant went up against the German Domenic Weinstein in the final and admits that going for a bigger gear may have been a contributing factor to missing out on gold.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old was happy with taking home his first World Cup medal in the event and the first of the weekend for the British men. “It’s my first world cup medal in an IP so it’s nice,” said Tennant. “I went on a 108 (in the final); it was just too big for me. I was 106 in the qualification.

“The qualifier was a lot better than that (the final). I can naturally spin a bike at cadence for the team pursuit, we should have probably stuck with that, I would have probably been closer. Whether I would have won or not I don’t know.”

Laura Trott had a good first day in the omnium as she won the Elimination race and took top 3 placings in the other two events to give her a 10-point lead over the Netherland’s Kirsten Wild going into the final day of racing.