Tennant added to Team GB for Track World Championships

British Cycling has announced that Andy Tennant has been added to the men's endurance squad for next month's UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Tennant, 25, joins Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Peter Kennaugh, Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas, in a bid to be selected to compete in the team pursuit, with one set to miss out.

"Training over the last couple of weeks has gone really well," British Cycling's performance director, Dave Brailsford said. “Andy has justified his inclusion in the squad and will travel to Melbourne."

Tennant won the world junior individual pursuit title in 2005, where he bested New Zealand's Sam Bewley.

The 16-strong squad to travel to Melbourne is:

Sprint

Matt Crampton

Philip Hindes

Sir Chris Hoy

Jason Kenny

Victoria Pendleton

Jess Varnish

Men's Endurance

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Pete Kennaugh

Ben Swift

Geraint Thomas

Andy Tennant

Women's Endurance

Wendy Houvenaghel

Dani King

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott

