Tennant added to Team GB for Track World Championships

Brailsford impressed by training performance

Image 1 of 2

Chris Newton, Andy Tennant and Jon Mould

Chris Newton, Andy Tennant and Jon Mould
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 2

Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas

Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

British Cycling has announced that Andy Tennant has been added to the men's endurance squad for next month's UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Tennant, 25, joins Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Peter Kennaugh, Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas, in a bid to be selected to compete in the team pursuit, with one set to miss out.

"Training over the last couple of weeks has gone really well," British Cycling's performance director, Dave Brailsford said. “Andy has justified his inclusion in the squad and will travel to Melbourne."

Tennant won the world junior individual pursuit title in 2005, where he bested New Zealand's Sam Bewley.

The 16-strong squad to travel to Melbourne is:

Sprint
Matt Crampton
Philip Hindes
Sir Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
Victoria Pendleton
Jess Varnish

Men's Endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Pete Kennaugh
Ben Swift
Geraint Thomas
Andy Tennant

Women's Endurance
Wendy Houvenaghel
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
 