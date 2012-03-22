Tennant added to Team GB for Track World Championships
Brailsford impressed by training performance
British Cycling has announced that Andy Tennant has been added to the men's endurance squad for next month's UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
Related Articles
Tennant, 25, joins Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Peter Kennaugh, Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas, in a bid to be selected to compete in the team pursuit, with one set to miss out.
"Training over the last couple of weeks has gone really well," British Cycling's performance director, Dave Brailsford said. “Andy has justified his inclusion in the squad and will travel to Melbourne."
Tennant won the world junior individual pursuit title in 2005, where he bested New Zealand's Sam Bewley.
The 16-strong squad to travel to Melbourne is:
Sprint
Matt Crampton
Philip Hindes
Sir Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
Victoria Pendleton
Jess Varnish
Men's Endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Pete Kennaugh
Ben Swift
Geraint Thomas
Andy Tennant
Women's Endurance
Wendy Houvenaghel
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy