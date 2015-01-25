Gallery: Synergy Baku training in Spain

The Synergy Baku Cycling Project is heading into its third year as a Continental team with the goal of qualifying Azerbaijan for the 2016 Rio Olympics. The team is currently holding their training camp in Calpe, Spain, with the riders putting in time on the climbs surrounding the Spanish coast.
A guest at the camp was former UCI President Pat McQuaid, father of team manager David McQuaid.
“Everyone is highly motivated and looking forward to a good and successful season,” the younger McQuaid said. “The guys are coming into good form, and newcomers and old hands alike are eager for the racing to start.”
Synergy Baku Cycling Project for 2015: Elgun Alizada (Aze), Elchin Asadov (Aze), Enver Asanov (Aze), Maksym Averin (Aze), Markus Eibegger (Aut), Ismail Iliasov (Aze), Tural Isgandarov (Aze), Aqshin Ismayilov (Aze), Samir Jabrayilov (Aze), Matej Mugerli (Slo), Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol), Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr), Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre), Dennis van Winden (Ned).
