Gallery: Synergy Baku training in Spain

Azerbaijan team looking for Olympic qualification

Dennis van Winden (left) aims to play a pivotal role in leading out sprinter Max Averin

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Pat McQuaid was a special guest of son David McQuaid, the team manager

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Samir Jabrayilov and Alex Pliuschin

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Max Averin and Elchin Asadov try on jerseys for size

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Austrian Markus Eibegger, who had two wins for the team in 2014

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Sprinter Max Averin (right) will lead the team in many races

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
No question as to which nationality this team is!

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Synergy Baku Cycling Project for 2015

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Synergy Baku Cycling training camp in Spain

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Team manager David McQuaid addresses the team

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Stacks of t-shirts and polo shirts waiting to be distributed

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
The helmet for Azeri national champion Elchin Asadov

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Ever the professional, Max Averin pays attention to every detail

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Aqshin Ismayilov has his sights set on the MTB race at the European games, but is still putting in road time

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Ioannis Tamouridis and Max Averin

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Jeremy Hunt and Andrej Hauptman help Ismail Iliasov with a puncture

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
DS Jeremy Hunt and Markus Eibegger chat

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Mechanic Alan Dumic assembles a Fuji bike

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Ismail Iliasov and Enver Asanov listen to mechanics Massimo Demarin and Alan Dumic, while Ioannis Tamouridis gets ready

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Dennis van Winden, Ioannis Tamouridis, Enver Asadov and Ismail Iliasov take off on the first ride of training camp

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)
Alex Surutkovych and Azeri national champion Elchin Asadov

(Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project)

The Synergy Baku Cycling Project is heading into its third year as a Continental team with the goal of qualifying Azerbaijan for the 2016 Rio Olympics. The team is currently holding their training camp in Calpe, Spain, with the riders putting in time on the climbs surrounding the Spanish coast.

A guest at the camp was former UCI President Pat McQuaid, father of team manager David McQuaid.

“Everyone is highly motivated and looking forward to a good and successful season,” the younger McQuaid said. “The guys are coming into good form, and newcomers and old hands alike are eager for the racing to start.”

Synergy Baku Cycling Project for 2015: Elgun Alizada (Aze), Elchin Asadov (Aze), Enver Asanov (Aze), Maksym Averin (Aze), Markus Eibegger (Aut), Ismail Iliasov (Aze), Tural Isgandarov (Aze), Aqshin Ismayilov (Aze), Samir Jabrayilov (Aze), Matej Mugerli (Slo), Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol), Aleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr), Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre), Dennis van Winden (Ned).

