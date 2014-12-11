News shorts: Landslide changes Tour de France course, Vuelta TT in Burgos

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tiffany Cromwell) Image 2 of 5 The 2015 kit to worn by Cofidis (Image credit: Team Cofidis) Image 3 of 5 The 2015 Wanty-Groupe Gobert team kit (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 4 of 5 The start in Burgos was sunny, contrary to the finish in Suances. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 5 of 5 Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Changes to Tour de France route forced by landslide

The route of stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France from Abbeville to Le Havre will have to be slightly altered due to a landslide on the Normandy coast near Dieppe, ASO announced today.

The region has been struck by two significant landslides in the past few years: the first in December, 2012 that claimed one residence. The second in April of 2013, which threatened more homes on the Route de Pourville.

The road has been closed to heavy vehicles since January 1, 2014, and an initial report by the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research indicated that the cliffs have been stable since the 2013 collapse, but the final report is not due until mid-2015. It could recommend a permanent closure of the road, which was to be part of the Tour de France.

Burgos to host Vuelta a España time trial

Burgos will play host to the Vuelta a España’s key time trial, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Burgos mayor Javier Lacalle explained that the course would travel through Burgos and the surrounding areas, visiting some of the city’s landmarks, including the cathedral, the Museum of Human Evolution and the Castle – where the paper speculated that the stage could start.

Race director Javier Guillén was also present and reaffirmed that the time trial would be around 35 to 40 kilometres. He has previously stated that it would be predominantly flat, in the hopes of attracting the likes of Chris Froome to the race.

It is the second time in three years that the Vuelta will visit the Castilian capital. It last featured in the 2013 Vuelta a España as both a finish and a start on consecutive days. Bauke Mollema upset the sprinters in the crosswinds on the run-in to Burgos on stage 17, with Vasil Kiryienka winning the following day’s stage.

Pro-Continental teams Cofidis and Wanty reveal 2015 kits

Both Cofidis and Wanty-Groupe Gobert have revealed their new team kits for the 2015 season.

The Cofidis jersey for 2015 sees the removal of the white sleeve which has been a feature for the last two seasons in favour of an almost all-red affair. The Cofidis sun logo has been enlarged and now features more predominately on the front of the jersey while new bike sponsor Orbea has its logo on the front right breast and sleeves. The kit is once again made by Nalini.

The 2015 jersey for Belgian team Wanty-Groupe Gobert has been made by Italian company GSG with only minor changes to its current jersey. New sponsor B&R Bouwgroep gets onto the logo for next season, as does the logo of new bike sponsor Cube. The jersey loses the white collar and sleeves from this year with blue the principal colour for 2015.

Tamouridis signing completes 2015 Synergy Baku roster

Synergy Baku have announced that the addition of Ioannis Tamouridis has completed the 2015 roster for the Azerbaijan Continetnal team. The 34-year-old Tamouridis has spent the majority of his career with the Greek team SP Tableware team but spent the 2013 season in the WorldTour with Euskaltel – Euskadi.

During his time with the Spanish squad,Tamouridis became the first Greek cyclist to ride and finish the Giro d'Italia. He was also the first Greek rider to race Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour of Flanders.

"I am glad to join the Synergy Baku Cycling Project," he said. "I look forward to being part of the sprint train for Max Averin, and am eager to share my experience with the young Azeri riders. And I will do my best to help them get a spot in the Rio Olympics.

"I am also excited because of the excellent race schedule which the team has!"