News shorts: King renews with Wiggle-Honda

Image 1 of 3 The 2015 Bigla Pro Cycling team (Image credit: Bigla Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 The Bretagne Séché Environnement team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Jolien D'hoore and Dani King enjoy a chat (Image credit: Bart Hazen)

Bigla Pro Cycling head to final UCI elite women's race of 2015 in South Africa

Bigla Pro Cycling will field a team at the Momentum 947 Cycle Challenge, the final UCI road race for the elite women of the 2015 season. The team will support Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and include Clara Koppenburg, Doris Schweizer and Sharon Laws.

“We’re looking forward to racing in South Africa for the first time,” said Bigla's Team Manager, Thomas Campana. “This event is important for Ashleigh so we’ve sent a team there to support her. We’re grateful to the organisers for the invite extended to us, and we’re looking to make them proud with some great racing at this world-class event. They’re one of the biggest events in the world and to make this investment in women’s cycling is great. We’re more than happy to support their endeavours in growing women’s cycling.”

The Momentum 947 Cycle Challenge takes place on November 15 in Johannesburg.

Dani King renews with Wiggle-Honda for 2016

Dani King, who joined Wiggle-Honda in 2013, has renewed with the team for another year, through the end of 2016, according to the team's website.

King spent last winter recovering from a training accident but bounced back this year with 10th place at Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik, and she helped Wiggle Honda to fifth-place in the team time trial at Vargarda and fourth place in the team time trial at the World Championships.

King noted that she will be focusing no the road next year and expressed her excitement about competing on the new Women's WorldTour.

“I’m delighted to have again renewed my contract with Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling,” King said. “2016 will see me solely focus on the road for the first time in my career and with the Women’s WorldTour starting next year this is an incredibly exciting time to be embarking on my career as a full-time road cyclist.

“Wiggle Honda provides the perfect environment for me to embark on this new challenge and I can’t wait to see what 2016 brings the team and me."

New sponsor for Fortuneo-Vital Concept

The Bretagne-Séché-Environnement team, which will be known as Fortuneo-Vital Concept from the start of next year, have secured another sponsor for the 2016 season.

Oscaro, an online retailer, has come on board, and though it will not be a title sponsor, its logo will feature on the sides and sleeves of the team's jerseys. The company has previously been involved in sports sponsorship with partnerships in football and motor racing.

"I am proud that Oscaro.com are joining us and, on behalf of the team, we wish them a warm welcome," said team manager Emmanuel Hubert. "They have the same values, on a human level as well as a performance level, as Fortuneo-Vital Concept. The objective for 2016 is clear: aim higher in terms of sporting performances. This will be achieved thanks to riders who have already ridden in our colours, but also through the recruitment of other talents.

Ridebiker Alliance names 2016 team

The Ridebiker Alliance mountain bike squad named a 16-rider roster for 2016 that includes a diverse selection of athletes across disciplines and genders. The 2016 Ridebiker roster includes 2012 Olympians Sam Schultz and Max Plaxton, 2015 BC Bike Race Champion Tristan Uhl, 2015 U23 Cyclo-cross National and U23 Pan American Champion Ellen Noble along with nationally ranked, regionally dominant riders like Billy Melone and Larissa Connors.



