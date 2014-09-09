Gerdemann to join Cult Energy in 2015

Image 1 of 4 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates the stage win ahead of Ilnur Zakarin (RusVelo) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob) Image 2 of 4 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sabine Jacob) Image 3 of 4 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Linus Gerdemann (MTN) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Linus Gerdemann is leaving MTN-Qhubeka to join the Danish Cult Energy team for two years, he has announced. The German had previously sat out from competition in 2013 when he was unable to find a team. Cult Energy is looking to move up to the Professional Continental ranks next year.

"I have been following the project for a long time. I look forward to this challenge," he said in a statement, according to Radsport-News.com. "It is a well put together Continental team and its climb to the second division absolutely makes sense.

"For one, I will try to support the young riders as best I can and I will also try my hand at the one-week stage races."

The German, who once wore the yellow jersey in the Tour de France, had a one-year contract with an option for an additional year. MTN-Qhubeka, which decided not to use that option, will partner with Cervelo Bikes next year, with company founder Gerard Vroomen moving into team management.

Gerdemann, 31, joined MTN-Qhubeka this year after not riding in 2013. He started out well with fifth place overall in the Tropica Amissa Bongo and won a mountain stage at the Tour of Azerbaidjan. He is currently riding the Tour of Britain.

He started his professional career in 2005 with Team CSC, which released him from his contract to join T-Mobile Team. In 2009 he was released by Team Columbia to join Team Milram. After that team folded, he rode for Leopard-Trek / RadioShack-Nissan for two years. Unable to find a team in 2013, he sat out the season before joining the South African ProConti team this year.