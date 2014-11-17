News shorts: Cervélo links up with Bigla

Image 1 of 6 A happy Bigla team after Hogan's win (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 2 of 6 Sebastian Lander (BMC) won the sprint jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 6 Two Wanty riders discuss how they thought Jans had won. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 4 of 6 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Geert van Bondt goes through the training plan with the riders (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 6 of 6 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) finally breaks her five year streak of silver medals as she wins the 2012 Worlds in Valkenburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cervélo join up with Bigla

Cervélo are set join the Bigla Pro Cycling team as technical partner for 2015, supplying the Swiss outfit with their R, S and P frames. It marks the end of a nine-year relationship with Swiss manufacturer BMC, who have been with them since their inception in 2005. Team manager Thomas Campana says that the driving force behind the switch is Cérvelo's P5 time trial bike.

"One of our objectives is to see how close we can get to the best team time trial teams in the world. The P5 will definitely help us in this regard as we know Cervélo is famous for innovative aerodynamic. I've had a long standing relationship with the company and we’re looking forward to taking it forward as we look to grow the sport," Campana said.

Bigla have taken on a number of big signings this winter, including Annemiek van Vleuten, Shelly Olds and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Lander still waiting for contract

Sebastian Lander is still searching for a ride next season after failing to secure a new contract with BMC. The 23-year-old turned professional with BMC in 2013, and the Danish rider still remains hopeful he can secure his future.

"Right now I'm trying to find a solution with some Continental teams, and I'm still waiting for a response from a single Pro Continental team," he told the Danish website Ekstra Bladet. "Of course it is natural to talk with a Danish team first. But I must also look at the racing teams. I want to ride the Spring Classics, so I am also in contact with a couple of foreign teams."

The article suggests that Lander may be close to a deal with the Danish Cult Energy team.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert sign Seynaeve

Belgian Pro Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert have edged closer to completing their 2015 roster with the signing of 22-year-old Lander Seynaeve. The Belgian spent the latter part of the season riding for the team as a stagiaire. Seynaeve is the 17th rider to secure a contract with the team, as they look to snap up 20 in total for next season.

The team is looking to earn entry into next year's Giro d’Italia and have applied for a wild card entry. Among those they have signed are BMC's Yannick Eijssen and Cannondale's Marco Marcato. Wanty are also in talks with Gert Steegmans, who is currently without a contract for 2015.

Vos wins Momentum 947 Cycle Challenge

Marianne Vos got back to her winning ways at the Momentum 947 Cycle Challenge in South Africa this weekend. The three-time world road race champion got the jump on local hero Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who finished second, in the final hilly section. Cherise Stander made it two South Africans on the podium.

"It was a good course, some nice climbs and good racing," Vos said after the race. "Racing here has been a special thing for me. I have a great job where I get to travel the world and ride my bike, which is something I love."

Geert Van Bondt joins BMC

After three years with Garmin-Sharp, Geert Van Bondt will take up a new role with the BMC Development Team from 2015. The former winner of Gent-Wevelgem replaces Rik Verbrugghe as the team's director sportif. The Belgian will also oversee the team's schedule and rider program, along with scouting potential talent and direct the squad at most races.

"Our top targets will be the under-23 versions of Paris-Roubaix and Liége-Bastogne-Liége, as well as the stage races of Normandie, the Tour de Bretagne and Valle d'Aosta," Van Bondt said. "Like the past two years, we hope to have a team that works well together at all times."