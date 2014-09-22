Ashleigh Moolman joins Bigla on two-year deal

Ashleigh Moolman wearing the combined jersey. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Current South African national road and time trial champion Ashleigh Moolman will join the Bigla Cycling team for 2015-16. The 28-year-old moves on from Hitec Products after one season.

"The next two years leading up to the Rio Olympic Games are very important years for any athlete," Moolman-Pasio said in a team statement of her move to Bigla. "A stable environment and a professional setup are key. When Thomas [Campana] contacted me about the team, I very quickly realised that with his level of experience and professionalism, that he has a very good understanding of what it takes to create an environment that will bring the best out of all the athletes during this important period, and that's what attracted me to this project.

"We have a very exciting roster of girls, and I believe that under the direction of Thomas and the new management, we will be a force to be reckoned with."

Moolman-Pasio is the third rider Bigla has signed for 2015 with Annemiek van Vleuten and Shelley Olds having previously confirmed their moves to the team.

New team manager Thomas Campana welcomed Moolman aboard and is looking forward to working with the African Continental Champion.





Moolman spent four years in the Lotto set up before joining Hitec Products for this season and is looking forward to continuing her growth as a cyclist at her new team as she explained.





"I'm very excited about this new team and I look forward to working with all the girls, staff and management."