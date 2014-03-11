Wanty and Bardiani awarded last wildcards for Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) saved his team's spring by winning Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Amstel Gold Race podium beers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) on his way to the Amstel Gold Race win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Amstel Gold Race has awarded the last two of the six wildcards for its event. Belgian team Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Italian team Bardiani-CSF will line up for the Dutch WorldTour race on the 20th of April.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert will bring Björn Leukemans to the start in Maastricht. The Belgian Classics specialist was seventh in last year's edition. He obtained the same result in 2011 when he was riding for Vacansoleil-DCM and in 2005 for Davitamon-Lotto.

The Italian Pro-continental team Bardiani-CSF adds a fifth wildcard for a WorldTour race to its race schedule. After tickets for the Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Giro d'Italia and Il Lombardia, the Amstel Gold Race is its first WorldTour race outside of Italy.

Last year's Amstel Gold Race took place with 25 teams, 19 WorldTour teams and six wildcards. This year's event offers room to only 24 teams. The other four wildcards were awarded in February to Androni-Giocatolli, the team of Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland, Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, IAM Cycling with Sylvain Chavanel and CCC Polsat with former winner Davide Rebellin.