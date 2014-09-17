Van Vleuten leaves Vos for Bigla Cycling Team

Image 1 of 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 3 Dutch Champion, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) puts in an effort (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Champagne celebration for Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo) (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Dutch national time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten will leave the shadows of world champion Marianne Vos and race with the Bigla Cycling Team for the next two years, the team announced today.

Van Vleuten, winner of this year's Giro Donne prologue in addition to her national title and the overall Lotto Belisol Belgium Tour is looking forward to the change.

"I've had a great time with the Rabobank-Liv team racing with Marianne Vos the past seasons and now I feel it's time for a new challenge in my career," Van Vleuten said.

She will be joined in the team by new manager Thomas Campana, who previously led the Cervelo women's team to the top of the worldwide rankings.





Campana is looking to raise the level of the team, which has struggled against the larger squads. "I've been working with some key people over the past few months to put this together and we're delighted to have the Bigla company support this dream," Campana said.



