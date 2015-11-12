News shorts: Boeckmans on the road to recovery, De la Parte joins CCC

Image 1 of 5 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Addy Engels checks his morning messages (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana shows his hashtag (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Boeckmans on the road to recovery

Kris Boeckmans has made another important step on his road to recovery from a life-threatening crash at the Vuelta a Espana in September, by getting out on his bike for a two-hour ride on Sunday.

It was only the previous week that the Belgian had been out on the road for the first time since the crash, which left him severely injured and in an induced coma for over a week.

“We can be positive about the recovery of Kris, but we remain careful,” said Lotto Soudal team doctor Servaas Bingé in an update from the team. “Recent scans showed a very good neurological evolution. It takes time for a concussion to heal and we will need to keep monitoring it in the future."

Bingé described how the pressure on Boeckmans’ eyes has disappeared and his facial fractures have practically healed, but his lungs and damaged skin and tissue have yet to fully heal, while he will also require dental corrections.

“The rehabilitation of Kris is going well. The progress will now be slower though. In the beginning one often sees progress quickly, but the pace of progress reduces when the condition gets better. Kris now exercises every day and says he’s less tired than four weeks ago when he only went three times a week to the Sport Medical Centre ‘Nottebohm Fitlab’ in Brecht. Kris has a huge drive. He trains and works hard, taking all tips into account. Of course he still has difficult moments, but Kris notices he is rewarded for his efforts and energy and that motivates him.”

De la Parte signs for CCC

After what has been a breakthrough season, Victor de la Parte has earned himself a move up to Pro Continental level and possibly a ticket to some of the sport’s biggest races, signing with CCC Sprandi Polkowice.

The Spaniard, racing for Team Vorarlberg, won two stages and the overall at the Tour of Austria this year alongside some WorldTour outfits. The Polish CCC team raced the Giro d’Italia this year and are once again hoping to secure Pro Continental status for 2016.

"We were very impressed with his performance in the Tour of Austria. He was brilliant in the mountains and Jan Hirt had to dig deep to keep up with him on the climbs,” said directeur sportif Piotr Wadecki. “The Spaniard will be a big reinforcement for our team for the stage races. He is not only strong in the mountains, but also can time trial well. He has won few races against the clock in his career, also the short ones."

De la Parte turned pro with Caja Rural in 2011 before dropping down to the Continental ranks, with SP Tableware for two years, and Efapel-Glassdrive and Vorarlberg for one each.

Bono signs up for a 12th year at Lampre

Matteo Bono has one of the longest-standing associations of any rider in professional cycling and he has just extended his commitment to Lampre-Merida for another two years. The Italian joined the team as a stagiaire back in 2005 and turned pro the following season. Ten years on, on the day of his 32nd birthday, he has just signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at the Italian outfit until the end of 2017.

"It's an outstanding birthday, the extension of the agreement with the team is a perfect present for me,” said Bono in a statement from the team. “I always try to give my support to the team, my first goal is to help the captains and I'm happy I can be helpful in leading the young guns of the team.

Lampre’s manager Brent Copeland highlighted Bono’s importance to the team and his: ability to perform on a consistent basis. "Reliable riders are necessary for resistant teams: Bono is fundamental for our group and we're happy we signed a two-year contract with him,” he said.

“Matteo spent ten years in our team, he's one of the best icon of the Italian cycling in a cycling scene that is becoming more and more dynamic and international. Bono can assure confidence and experience which are key elements for adding value to the qualities of the team's captains and for supporting the improvements of the young riders".

Addy Engels leaves Giant-Alpecin

Former rider Addy Engels will leave Giant-Alpecin after four years in a coaching role. The Dutchman, who rode for Rabobank and Quickstep during his time as a racer, was behind one of the performances of this season as he worked with Tom Dumoulin at the Vuelta a Espana.

“I have had four beautiful seasons at Team Giant-Alpecin, where I have learned a lot and was able to develop as coach,” Engels said. “Now I am looking forward to a new challenge.”

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that he is going straight to the LottoNL-Jumbo team to work in a similar capacity.

Giant-Alpecin have recently carried out a refurbishment of its coaching set-up, bringing on board three new members of staff, including former Australian racer Luke Roberts.

“As a team we are constantly looking for an optimal way of working, and as a consequence we are optimizing and developing the structure of our coaching staff,” said CEO Iwan Spekenbrink.

Cyclingnews Twitter followers like Movistar's new kit for 2016

Team Movistar released photos of their new jersey design for 2016 and Cyclingnews Twitter followers voted in favour of it in a poll that ended Thursday. The team colours stay the same and there is a large tilted green Movistar M logo filling the chest and back of the jersey and on the legs of the shorts. New designs include white armbands and a white pocket panel on the rear of the jersey, sponsors Endura and bike sponsor Canyon are on the jersey. Telefonica –the global telecommunications company which owns the Movistar brand has a smaller logo on the arms and shorts.