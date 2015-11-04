Rebellin to race on with CCC in 2016

Image 1 of 6 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) would finish third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Coppa Agostoni victory Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Danilo Di Luca (Liquigas) and Gerolsteiner's Stefan Schumacher and Davide Rebellin topped the podium in the 2007 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 The podium with Alexandr Kolobnev (CSC Saxo Bank, 2nd), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne, 1st) and Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner, 3rd). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin has confirmed he will continue his long professional career in 2016 and again ride for the CCC Sprandi Professional Continental team.

The 44 year-old Italian turned professional in 1992 and so 2016 will be his 24th season as a pro.

Rebellin tested positive for the blood boosting drug CERA after winning the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but managed to race a part of the 2009 and 2010 season before completing his ban. He has always denied doping and continued to race and secure results. He has ridden for CCC since 2013.

"The heart always has the last word and seeing that my body and my mind are ready for new battles, I'm going to carry on for another season in search of more emotions to share with everyone," Rebellin said on his Facebook page, announcing his future.

"The enthusiasm of a child combined with 23 seasons of experience, with high and lows that have made me understanding, will help me give my best! Thanks to everyone for encouraging me to continue so much and thanks to CCC for this new adventure. I'm still too motivated and determined to call it a day. Passion has no age."

Rebellin won a stage at the Tour of Turkey in April and the Coppa Agostoni in August. CCC Sprandi secured a wild card invitation to this year's Giro d'Italia but Rebellin was not selected for the race despite being the team's most successful rider.