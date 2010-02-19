New Zealand Mountain Bike Series concluding in Rotorua

Sam Blenkinsop (LaPierre) on his way to winning the first round of the New Zealand downhill cup. (Image credit: Max Carter-Smith)

Rotorua will host the sixth and final round of the 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup this weekend in the Whakarewarewa Forest. The six-event cross country and downhill national series has travelled all over the country throughout January and February. This final round precedes the National Championships, which will happen at the end of the month in Wellington.





Downhill series racers did contest an earlier round in Rotorua although this weekend will mark the first visit by cross country series racers for 2010.





Cross country racers will compete at Long Mile Rd, Whakarewarewa Forest on Saturday. Downhillers will practice at Nursery Rd, Whakarewarewa Forest on Saturday and race on Sunday.

In October, Rotorua will also host the Singlespeed World Championships.